Vanessa Amorosi Wins Dramatic & Bitter Court Battle Against Her Own Mum

Australian pop star and LGBTQI+ icon Vanessa Amorosi has won a dramatic and bitter court battle against her own mother, Joyleen Robinson.

The legal battle was over two properties that Robinson purchased using Amorosi’s music earnings. The property purchases were controlled by a trust that listed both Amorosi and Robinson as joint owners, but Amorosi sued her mother for sole ownership, saying it was her money that purchased the two homes.

One home was Amorosi’s current home in California in the US, and the other was a Narre Warren property in Melbourne, where Robinson has lived for two decades, Newscorp reported.

Amorosi won the legal battle, with Justice Steven Moore saying the singer was “entitled” to assume sole control of the trusts.

Vanessa Amorosi countersued by her mother

Joyleen Robinson countersued her daughter, and claimed they had made a verbal “kitchen agreement” in 2001 that the Narre Warren home was bought for her.

However, the verbal agreement was also that if Amorosi ever experienced financial difficulties, Robinson would pay her the original price the Melbourne home was bought for: $650,000 AUD.

Robinson said that she and her husband, Peter Robinson, have paid this. The evidence entered at trial said that they transferred $710,000 AUD to help pay Amorosi’s $1.2 million Californian mortgage in 2014.

Victoria Supreme Court says Amorosi “entitled” to her control her trust

On Thursday, the case resumed at the Victorian Supreme Court.

Justice Steven Moore said that Vanessa Amorosi was “entitled” to assume sole control of the trusts. He found that Robinson had freely accepted the trusts were set up to secure the future financial security of Amorosi, who was 19 years old at the time.

Justice Moore also found that the “kitchen agreement” that Robinson referred to did not exist “at all”.

“The shifting and inconsistent course of Mrs Robinson’s evidence leaves me entirely unconvinced that there existed a Narre Warren agreement as alleged,” he said.

Justice Moore ordered that Robinson’s share of the Melbourne home be given to Amorosi after she returned $650,000 AUD plus interest of $219,000.

Joyleen Robinson controlled daughter’s finances at height of fame

Last year, Amorosi told the court that as soon as her rise to fame in the 2000s began, her mother quickly took control of her finances.

The pop star said that after she and her mum had a falling out in 2015, she came to realise Robinson has exploited her wealth.

The court heard that Amorosi earned “millions of dollars” during the height of her music career – yet was forced to sell her Los Angeles property in 2014 due to financial difficulties.

“Boyfriends were enemies, husband was the enemy … she was to be the only one there with the right intentions, and I believed it,” she told the court.

“I asked her to show me where the money had gone. [Robinson said] ‘I spent it all’,” she continued.

During her defence, Robinson said she had been following the advice of an accountant that Amorosi’s manager had recommended, and had always acted in Amorosi’s best interests.

“My daughter and I were best friends, there were never any worries about money,” she said. “I loved her and still love her – that’s the heartbreaking part.”