It Looks Like Britney Spears Is Definitely Heading Down Under Again

It looks like good news for Britney Spears fans this week.

After a recent announcement that she wanted to tour down under a new ticketing page has popped up for the star.

Although it’s not a confirmation, it certainly looks like she is making plans to head back to Australia.

Is Britney Spears coming to Australia?

Britney Spears sent fans into a spin just a few weeks ago when she announced that she wanted to perform in Australia again soon.

Taking to Instagram she shared a cryptic post hinting at her desire to return.

“I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon” she wrote.

There was no follow up from the star to confirm any plans, but speculation has run rife ever since.

Now this week Ticketek have sent fans into a spin after they launched a touring page for Britney Spears.

The page is officially titled the “Britney Spears (waitlist)” and is offering fans the chance to be notified when tickets for any Britney shows when they become available.

“Want to know when a Britney Spears tour hits Australia? Want to know when Britney Spears tickets go on sale?” the page reads.

“Waitlist your favourite events and we’ll contact you by email when any information becomes available.”

It then allows users to signup to join the waitlist for future events.

However there is no news of an official tour released as yet, but the fact that a waitlist even exists can only mean that there is a possibility Britney may return to our shores soon.

Strangely though her Instagram appears to be deactivated again, it’s not the first time she has deactivated her account after deleting it back in November of 2025 following a series of alarming posts.

Britney Spears last toured in the United States back in 2018, when she was still under her controversial conservatorship and has yet to tour since.