Britney Spears Teases She Wants Return To Australia ‘Very Soon’

Britney Spears has teased fans with news that she wants to return to perform in Australia very soon.

She made the announcement in a cryptic Instagram post this week.

Spears also revealed that she has no intentions of ever performing in America again.

Britney Spears wants to perform in Australia again

It’s been a long time since pop princess and gay icon Britney Spears performed on stage, but it appears she is keen to fix that problem.

Taking to Instagram she shared an image of herself sitting at a piano, sharing the news that she would be sending it to him this.

She also addressed the commentary around her dancing nearly naked on Instagram which has sparked concern amongst her fans.

“Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…”

Since being released from her conservatorship in 2021 Spears has spent plenty of time on Instagram where she has posted more insight into her personal life, including a series of near naked images and an excessive amount of videos of her dancing inside her home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

However in amongst the content she has shared updates about life with her now adult sons, who reside with their father Kevin Federline in Hawaii, revealing she has been spending more time with them.

She has previously posted a video of Jayden playing the piano and calling him a “genius.”

In the same post about the piano she plans to send him, Spears revealed that she also wants to perform with him, but revealed that will not be happening in America, instead she wants to return to the UK and Australia.

“I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon” she wrote.

“He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

Britney Spears last toured in the United States back in 2018, when she was still under her controversial conservatorship.