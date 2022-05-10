—

Just weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Britney Spears has posted a series of nude pics to her verified Instagram account.

Spears, 40, posted the photos on Monday, with just a red heart covering her pelvic region. Her official Instagram account boasts 41 million followers.

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???” Spears captioned the snaps.

Fans Are Not Very Happy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Many fans expressed their disappointment in the singer, commenting, “There are young people on this platform. Any chance you can use your fame for something more productive? Don’t get me wrong…you’re gorgeous and I’ve been a fan from the start, but are these posts necessary?”

Others expressed concern for the singer’s welfare, and mental health saying, “I really like Britney but I am so worried about her. Why???? Who is her publicist???? Once it’s out there, it’s OUT THERE.”

Spears has a penchant for posting racy pics to social media. During a vacation to French Polynesia in March, she posted a series of nude pics shot at the beach and on May 6, the singer again posed nude, with her new Australian Shepherd puppy Sawyer, held tightly to her chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

As far back as October 2021 the singer was posting topless pics on Instagram, saying, “What is it with consultations for body improvements ???? Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences … maybe I’m extremely sensitive … either way I would rather fall off a cliff than have a doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image … lesson learned!!!! Psss kiss my white ass.”

Britney Announces She’s Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears was freed from her controversial 13-year long conservatorship in November 2021, which kept the singer from being able to make her own decisions about personal and financial matters.

In early April, Spears said she was expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. The couple, who became engaged in September 2021, have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016.

Spears took to Instagram on April 11 to announce her pregnancy. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” said Spears. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly…So I got a pregnancy test and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” the Toxic singer continued.

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it.”

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” said Spears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

For his part, Asghari wrote on Instagram, “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

A Strong LGBTQI Fan Base

On April 22, Spears said she was “going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!!”

“I send my love and God bless you all,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. The break proved short-lived as the singer returned to Instagram just days later.

Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jaden. Spears, whose last album Glory was released in 2016, continues to maintain a strong LGBTQ fan base, and was honoured by GLAAD with its Vanguard award in 2018.

Spears has a long history of support for the LGBTQ community, and she memorably took part in Billboard’s Love Letters to the LGBTQ Community in 2018.

For her contribution to the campaign, Spears wrote, “I have a secret to share with you. You see it’s actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy, and make me and my sons strive to be better people.”





