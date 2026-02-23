Drag For Good Offers Iconic Drag, Trivia, Prizes AND Makes The World A Better Place

A sweet, nutty blini downed with a sip of smooth merlot. The wry chuckle of a stunning drag queen. You (and the patron beside you) cry-laughing. A question about the 2004 Summer Olympics you never had any chance of getting right. Indeed — it’s Drag for Good, thankfully back for Mardi Gras this year, and ready to once again turn a night of sequins and sass into something genuinely life-changing.

Drag for Good will be held on Friday 27 February at Surry Hills’ fabulous Song Kitchen, transforming the beloved local into a glittering hub of trivia, performance and big-hearted generosity. If you’ve ever wanted your Mardi Gras plans to come with a side of purpose, this is it.

Hosted by Sydney drag royalty, the bold and beautiful Dakota Fann’ee, expect a night of glamorous performances, delicious food, trivia questions that will stump your whole table (but you’ll celebrate like pro athletes if you get one right), games, prizes, and yes, that heartwarming feeling you get from making the world a better place. Dakota brings the kind of charisma that can silence a room with a single arched eyebrow — and then have it roaring seconds later.

Between canapé bites and competitive banter, you’ll be raising vital funds for YWCA Australia, a non-profit organisation providing housing and support services for women and gender diverse people impacted by domestic and family violence. Every ticket sold helps fund safe accommodation, crisis responses and long-term support for people rebuilding their lives. So by purchasing a ticket, you are not just securing a night of raucous, canapé-sputtering laughter; you are investing in the future of someone in real need.

General admission starts at $70 and includes all canapés and a drink on arrival — because generosity should absolutely come with good snacks. Tickets for this one move fast, so don’t hesitate to secure yours now. Mardi Gras is about celebration, yes — but it’s also about community. And Drag for Good captures both, and it does it backwards and in heels.

Drag for Good

27 February, 2026

Song Kitchen, 5/11 Wentworth Avenue, Surry Hills