Community Figure Gary Morrison Arrested At Mardi Gras Event Over Charity Theft Charges

The arrest of Sydney figure Gary Morrison at a Mardi Gras event has drawn attention after the community member was taken into custody during the city’s Pride celebrations.

The case links the long time volunteer and health policy adviser to allegations involving missing charity funds.

Court proceedings are now under way as Morrison prepares to contest the accusations.

Court case unfolds after Gary Morrison Mardi Gras arrest

70 year old Sydney man Gary Morrison is preparing to fight criminal charges after police detained him at Mardi Gras Fair Day in Victoria Park, Camperdown, months after an arrest warrant had been issued.

The arrest followed claims he allegedly misappropriated tens of thousands of dollars while serving as treasurer for a church connected charity.

According to court filings, Morrison is accused of taking about $35,000 from The Friends of Music, an organisation supporting the music programme at St James’ Anglican Church on King Street. Authorities allege the transfers occurred between February 2023 and late January this year.

Appearing via video link from custody at Silverwater, Morrison entered pleas of not guilty to charges including stealing more than $15,000 as a clerk or servant and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Bail was refused, with the matter scheduled to return to court on March 17.

The Friends of Music, founded in 2010, states its purpose is to “foster, engage and support the music programme in the historic church of St James’ Sydney,” adding: “We collaborate, host and support concert series in the church, and work closely with the Music Department at St James’ Church.”

Financial disclosures show the volunteer run charity operates on a relatively modest annual budget. Public filings indicate yearly expenses of just under $33,000 and limited government income.

Beyond the charges, Morrison is known within LGBTQIA+ circles as co-convener of Shine a Light, a peer support group for gay cancer survivors that meets at ACON in Surry Hills.

His professional biography has also described him as a health recruitment business owner and government policy adviser, though according to The Daily Telegraph, a spokesperson for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said it “has no record of this individual being employed by the department”.

The heritage listed St James’ Church, linked to the charity involved, is recognised as Sydney’s oldest church building and marked its bicentenary in 2024.