30, Furry & Thriving: Three Decades Of Bears At Mardi Gras

Ahoy, mate! All hands on deck, because Bear Essentials is turning 30, and you’re going sailing to celebrate!

Harbour City Bears is Sydney’s only community group dedicated to bears — otherwise known as hairy gay men. So whether you are one, or you’re an admirer or friend, you’re invited to take part in this year’s events.

Members of the Harbour City Bears will also receive the opportunity to get priority entry to Fair Day Afterparty at The Town Hall Hotel in Newtown. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to relax and have a dance after the main day events.

With the Bear festival held alongside the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, don’t miss out on the opportunity to mingle with the largest Bear association in the Southern Hemisphere, currently sitting at over 1200 members. This year’s theme is cruising, and you’ll want to anchor down for this one, because it’s jam-packed with unforgettable events.

With events including a Sauna Party, Furry Friday, Beach Day, Harbour Cruise, Lunch and Pub Crawl, Trivia Night, Wet Furr Pool Party, and of course, the Mardi Gras Parade, Bear Essentials promises something for absolutely everyone. The Harbour City Bears Community will be present at Fair Day if you desire to come and introduce yourself and learn a little bit more about bears, Sydney, and Bears Essential.

Come and get involved, introduce yourself to the bears, and relax and celebrate Mardi Gras with a group of welcoming friends. Events are already selling out, so make sure to grab your friends, your tickets, and your hottest outfits now, because this is promising to be a festival you won’t want to miss.

Bear Essentials 30 embarks on the 15th of February 2026 and docks on the 1st of March 2026, so make sure to get your tickets now.

