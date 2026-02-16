Remembering Our Queer Elders At Marks Park Sunrise Ceremony

The Marks Park Sunrise Ceremony invites you to join for a gathering at sunrise to commemorate all lost to homophobic and transphobic violence, and commit to ending bigotry and prejudice in all forms. The Memorial is dedicated to all victims lost and survivors still present today, who suffered during a spiked increase of violence during the 1970s to the 1990s.

Situated in Marks Park, the coastline walk from Bondi to Tamarama was an area where gay men were frequently targeted, in a period of violent discrimination. By erecting the Rise Memorial here, the breathtaking viewpoint of Sydney’s coast alongside the profoundly meaningful art allows for the community to take a moment, and remember all those we have lost in building to the progress we have made today.

Held by ACON, Bronte Surf Club and Waverley Council, this event allows you a moment to pause and reflect on the queer elders who have come before us. We remember them, their bravery, and their monumental efforts that have built our community into what it is today.

The Rise Memorial was officially opened in 2021, and now stands on the principles of remembrance, inclusion, diversity, justice, and acceptance. All are welcome to join in reflection, as we commemorate those we have lost, and look towards the future in the efforts we have made building a stronger community in light of those who are no longer with us.

Ahead of the glitter and glamour of Mardi Gras, this event allows you time in which to pause and reflect on the strength and resilience of our community.

After sunrise, all attendees are welcome to join and mingle at the Tamarama Surf Life Saving Club’s Clubhouse. Hold your loved ones as you watch the sun rise, thinking of all who have come before you, and all who follow.

Marks Park Sunrise

21 February 2026, 6am

Rise Memorial, Marks Park, Tamarama

Get more information about this event via Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras