Is Heterosexuality A Cult? Mardi Gras’ Big 2026 Debate Tackles The Ultimate Queer Query

Boy meets girl. Boy marries girl. A labrador. Two kids. White picket fence.

While some call this the perfect life, others reckon this is heteronormative nightmare fuel. They resent its rigidly enforced gender roles, and its erasure of other expressions of family.

No matter which side you’re on, you don’t want to miss this year’s fiery battle of wits. This year’s Mardi Gras’ treasured annual debate will remind us that pride has never been just about sequins; it’s about subverting societal norms.

Partnering with Sydney Writer’s Festival, the State Library of New South Wales is welcoming seven of Australia’s most trailblazing thought-leaders. The debate, mediated by the tenacious Yumi Stynes, will endeavour to answer the big question: “Is heterosexuality a cult?”.

First we have critically acclaimed writer Dylin Hardcastle, known for their ferocious and poignant coming-of-age novel A Language of Limbs, and unfiltered takes.

Next up, we have broadcaster Jess McGuire, whose two-decade media career has aced all the letters, from ABC to Triple J.

We’ll also hear from Benjamin Law, best known for his 2010 memoir-turned-sitcom The Family Law, and a whole host of other radio, podcasting, and television work.

Next up, award-winning Egyptian-Australian journalist Daniel Nour. This incisive New York Times contributor and comedian will undoubtedly deliver insights both disarming and astute.

And let’s not forget we have investigative journalist Jess Hill, also of Quarterly Essay fame. Hill has won more prestigious awards than can be fit on this page for her novel on gendered violence, See What You Made Me Do.

And last but not least theatre guru Maeve Marsdon, creative director of Varuna, producer of Queerstories, cabaret curator, writer, performer, comedian, and now – debater.

What a crew!

Tickets are already sold out, but fear not: this incredible event will be live-streamed for free at select public libraries.

Mardi Gras Debate: ‘Heterosexuality is a Cult’

19 February 2026, 6pm

State Library of New South Wales, Sydney

Get more information about this event via Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.