Clarity Health Care: Specialised, Holistic & LGBTQ+ Culturally Aware Mental Health Care Under One Roof

Based in both Melbourne and Hobart, Clarity Health Care provides specialist multidisciplinary mental health care, designed to support people at all stages of their mental health journey. Its community-based clinics bring together a range of mental health professionals, offering accessible, coordinated care outside of hospital settings.

Clarity’s team includes psychologists, psychiatrists, mental health social workers, occupational therapists, and other allied health professionals together under the one roof — supporting clients with a centralised care plan.

This multi-disciplinary approach and commitment to evidence-based care is designed to fit around the life you already have, helping to develop personalised treatment plans that address your individual needs in a safe and empathetic environment.

For many LGBTQIA+ people, managing mental health can often come with specific challenges that those who aren’t a part of our community would never have to consider or deal with.

“If you don’t feel safe and accepted in a health system, you’re not going to attend appointments, or be comfortable to share what you need to,” said senior clinical psychologist Dr Anna Dimsey.

“So it’s really important to us at Clarity that we provide an inclusive space where people feel comfortable to come in, and that they feel supported by all staff – not just clinicians – but right through from our admin team and intake team.”



At Clarity, clients are able to get a referral from a doctor to see someone, or refer themselves to the clinic. They can also select a provider based on a comprehensive profile featuring their specialities and areas of work — meaning they can make an informed choice based on who best meets their needs.

“We’re able to help clients to actually go to whoever is the best person or get input on their particular situation from other clinicians, reducing the need to move between multiple services,” said Dr Dimsey. “So I think that’s really valuable, because often you end up telling your story a million times over the course of your care.”

Although Clarity prides themselves on having a number of health professionals in the same practice, clinicians are aware that sometimes specialty care is needed, such as in the case of issues to do with sexual violence, or gender identity, with the clinic able to refer people on to additional specialists in their network.

“When we talk about trauma informed care, we’re really saying we need to be very aware and open to the client’s needs in that space,” Dr Dimsey said. “We try to make sure we’re pacing our interventions appropriately – at a pace that is set by the client.

“We’re trying to come alongside our clients and be there with them to work through current and past events that might have occurred.”

The practitioners are dedicated to caring for clients at whatever stage they’re at, whether they’ve got some experience with the mental health system, or if it’s a journey they’re only just beginning. With professionals who understand firsthand the importance of safe, affirming mental healthcare, Clarity strives to provide community-informed and responsive healthcare when people need it the most.

“What we hope is that people are supported to develop the tools they can use to manage their mental wellbeing. People are often extremely resilient and have amazing skills — we’re drawing those out. People leave with a sense of hope, a sense of connection… I think it’s about the tools they take away that they can then use in their everyday life.”

You can get in touch with Clarity Healthcare at clarityhealthcare.com.au or by calling (03) 9448 8028.