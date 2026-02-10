This Chappell Roan Approved Queer Hoedown Is Taking Over Randwick

Dust off your boots and clear your calendar because the Rainbow Rodeo is riding into Randwick, and it’s shaping up to be one of Sydney’s most joyful queer nights of the summer.

Taking over Randwick Town Hall on Thursday February 12, this free, high energy celebration promises a night of queer boot scooting fun and it has the tick of approval from Chappell Roan herself.

Join the Rainbow Rodeo

Presented by Randwick City Council, Rainbow Rodeo is designed as a welcoming space for LGBTQIA+ people, friends, family and allies to connect on the dance floor.



“Rainbow Rodeo is a place for people to come together, celebrate who they are and feel welcome in our community,” said Dylan Parker, the Mayor of Randwick City Council. “It’s a joyful and inclusive example of how Randwick City Council continues to champion diversity, creativity, community and connection.”

From 6.30pm to 9.30pm, the grand hall will transform into a vibrant-hued hoedown, where country coded fun meets queer community spirit.

This huge night will feature line dancing, gorgeous decorations, dance floor anthems and delicious drinks.

The highlight of the night will feature a guided line dancing session led by Sydney favourites Saddle Club. Known for turning any space into a feel good, inclusive dance floor, and recently featured in Chappell Roan’s Official Sydney Guide, Saddle Club’s sessions are made for all experience levels. With the tick of approval of the Midwest Princess herself this is not a night to be missed!

Whether you’re a seasoned heel toe professional or someone who wants to boot scoot your way onto the dance floor for the first time, you’ll be guided every step of the way by this fabulous team. You’ll dance amongst a sea of colour as the rodeo transforms the venue through the colourful work of queer-owned florist Date Night Studio, another business with the Chappell Roan tick of approval, as they inject colour, texture and attitude into the space.

Before and after the line dancing, the energy stays high thanks to DJ Arisse, who’ll be spinning feel good tracks and dancefloor favourites all night long. Expect a soundtrack that shifts seamlessly from country classics to late-night queer bangers, keeping the room buzzing well after the dancing begins.

Drinks will be flowing courtesy of Unexpected Guest, a female owned distillery serving up cocktails to keep spirits high, while a complimentary sausage sizzle ensures no one dances on an empty stomach, because what’s a good summer hoedown without a sausage sizzle?

Importantly, Rainbow Rodeo is all about comfort and accessibility. Party goers are encouraged to wear whatever they feel good in, come solo or with a crew and take advantage of the inclusive and accessible space.

Register for your free tickets online now!