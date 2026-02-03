THICK ‘N’ JUICY Fair Day After Party

Why did the muscle bear cross the road? To get to the big boys on the other side, of course.

And when we say across the road, we mean it quite literally. Just a breezy two hundred metres away from Fair Day, as picnic rugs are packed up and glitter starts to migrate home for the day, the real party will only just be revving up.

From 7pm, Uni of Sydney’s Manning Bar will be transformed into a heaving, sweaty celebration of beefy queer joy — flooded with bulging jockstraps, furry bellies, thick thighs and beefy biceps.

That’s right — the famous, now truly international party THICK ’N’ JUICY is hosting their official Mardi Gras Fair Day After Party on February 15, and it’s shaping up to be one of those nights people talk about well into winter. Known for its warm, welcoming and genuinely diverse crowd, THICK ’N’ JUICY has built a reputation as a space where big bodies are celebrated, admired and centred — without ego, without attitude, and without apology.

Expect killer DJs delivering wall-to-wall beats designed to keep you moving (or grinding) all night long, alongside strapping GoGo dancers who understand the assignment: bounce, confidence, and maximum thirst appeal. This is a party for muscle bears, chubs, cubs, daddies and all points in between — and, crucially, for the admirers who love them. Whether you’re rolling in straight from Fair Day sunburnt and blissed out, or arriving fresh with a plan to stay until the lights come up, you’ll be right at home.

And yes, we know Mardi Gras season can be brutal on the wallet. In good news, general admission tickets are just $35 — making this one of the most cost-effective ways to end Fair Day wrapped in sweat, bass and the possibility of being picked up (emotionally, spiritually, and perhaps literally) by a swole, leather-clad daddy. Tickets do move fast though, so don’t sit on this one.

So the question remains: how do you want to end your Fair Day? With the bear essentials, obviously.

THICK ‘N’ JUICY Fair Day After Party

15 February 2026, 7pm – 1am

Manning Bar, Level 2 Manning Rd, Camperdown

Get all the info here, and purchase tickets here.