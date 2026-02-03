Mardi Gras 2026 Is Spotlighting The Huge Boom In Interest In LGBTQ+ Sport

The glorious few weeks that is the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a time for community — in whatever capacity that means to you. While some feel most at home on the dance floor, others when they’re taking to the streets to protest, more and more people are connecting with their community and exploring their identity through sport.

LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport has never been more important. The Pride In Sport 2025 Index found that queer participants felt less included and have poorer mental wellbeing than their cishet counterparts. Which is why Mardi Gras’ hugely increased sport offering this year is so vital.

“What we’re finding is that queer people in sport, when they get to 16, half of them are dropping out,” said Jake Little, the Chair of Lifesavers With Pride.

Kicking off the 2026 festivities on February 14, Rainbow Beaches brings together dozens of surf lifesaving clubs to celebrate their LGBTQIA+ members and inclusion.

“Life saving has come a long way,” Little said. “Over the past 10 years, there’s just more visible opportunities, and there is more policy, governance and leadership in the space.

“We really want to encourage people in the LGBTQ+ community to stick [with] it and to stay in lifesaving — the more people we can have on the beach patrolling, the safer it is for everyone.”

Striving for queer inclusion on the beach is particularly pertinent for trans and gender diverse people. Being able to bring yourself, exactly as you are, to the water and be safe and accepted is something many people take for granted.

Queer bodies in sport have always been a matter of contention, and it’s something we’ve seen come into sharp focus this last year.

2025 saw the Trump administration issue the ‘No Men In Women’s Sports’ executive order, restricting trans women’s participation in sport. Official sporting bodies in the UK have barred trans women and girls from playing following last year’s Supreme Court decision regarding the definition of the word ‘woman’, and trans women in a local Sydney LGBTQIA+ football team were harassed so badly by a prominent TERF that the court ruled it vilification.

However there is one sport that will always remain immune to anti-trans bigotry — and that is the illustrious world roller derby.

“It started as a sport for women, and what women do is create great community spaces for people who are marginalised,” said Inner West Roller Derby League President, Rainbow Smash, who goes by Teigan Butchers off the track.

While other sporting bodies are struggling to accommodate trans people, derby explicitly welcomes them — they’re values that the game is built on.

That’s on clear display at Roller Derby Extravaganza, the annual Pride Games on March 7, where skaters from across the country travel to showcase their skills and stand with their community.

“It’s a big one for us,” says Smash. “We’ve got all the Pride flags on display.”

Other events that make up Mardi Gras’ phenomenal sport program this year include the Mardi Gras Martial Arts Championships, Big Gay Boxing, the GLTA Tennis Sydney Open, volleyball and football tournaments, even Sword Pride (an introduction to historical fencing) — and much more.

With so many different sports ready to welcome new LGBTQIA+ recruits, there’s never been a better time to try something new.

Who knows — maybe you’ll find a league of your very own.

You can see the full program by visiting the Mardi Gras ‘What’s On’ page.