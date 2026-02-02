What You Can Expect From Fair Day 2026

Fair Day is back and it’s promising to be bigger and more exciting than ever before, so grab your friends, your most bedazzled outfits, and get ready for a day full of excitement and enthusiasm!

With performances, stalls, competitions, and more, this year’s ESTATICA theme means you’ll be immersed in the glow of Mardi Gras’ vibrant energy all day and night long.

Commencing with a Smoking Ceremony and performances from the Buuja Buuja Butterfly Dancers, the First Nations Circle allows you a moment to pause and reflect on Gadigal land, which Fair Day is held on.

Following that, all of your Fair Day fan-favourites are back, including Doggywood, hosted this year by Catherine Alcorn. One of Australia’s most in-demand entertainers, Alcorn’s wicked sense of humour means the 2026 Doggywood pageant won’t be one to miss.

The Trans Camp is proudly returning for its second year, as well as Drag King Games, and the Karaoke Cave: Disco Divas! Queer creatives are encouraged to join the Fair Day Queer Fashion Runway, promising to serve fierce looks and designs. With over 200 community stalls, pop-ups, and events, there’s something for everyone at this years’ event.

With this years’ events hosted by powerhouse Janice Robinson, known internationally as a house music icon and making her Mardi Gras debut, it promises to be absolutely unforgettable.

Dance your night away with a star-studded lineup including BLUSHER, hot off tour with Rebecca Black and following an anticipated Laneway set, home-grown renowned act Kath Ebbs, beloved drag queen Courtney Act, Go-Jo fresh from Eurovision 2025, and more.

Here’s your full Fair Day line-up for 2026: JANICE ROBINSON (USA), Blusher (VIC), Ivana (VIC), Go-Jo, Courtney Act, Kath Ebbs, and James Alexandr with Zoe Badwi, Tori Darke & Nada Leigh, and continues with an incredible program of artists and performers including Abby & Tyrone, Adam Love, AMA, Andi Climax, Arisce (USA), Atomic Kiss, Aunty Tamara, Big Gay Piano Bar, Bujja Bujja Butterfly Dancers, Catherine Alcorn, Cooee Music, Danni Issues, David DC, Dizzy Bility & Mangrs, DJ Galleon (QLD), DJ Nate, Donnie Piccolo (NT), Ella Noah Bancroft, Felicia Foxx, Jackel Doll, Jarred Baker, Justin Hill, Kelly Tee (VIC), Kings of Joy, Kinky History, KOBRA, Late Night Vice, Lucy Smith, Mila Jam (USA), Nicole Tania, NiPSLiP, Party Room Podcast, Playdate, Qing Miblahm, Robert Baxter, Sexy Galexy, Shopfront Arts Co-op, Sia Tequila & Eli Crawford, Sissy Ball Showcase, Stephen Byrne, Superstar Shania (QLD), Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir, THE DAVID (QLD), Tiddalicious, Vybe, and Woody.

Come ready to dance, because the music simply won’t stop, with both local and international acts preparing their hottest tracks for you.

Amidst current world events, Fair Day promises to be a euphoric space in which to come together, party, and celebrate one another.

“Thankful for community and movement”, said Kath Ebbs. “Creative joy is so important in building resilience and is an act of resistance.”

Expect a joy-packed day of glitter, community, and dancing until the sun sets and into the night too, because Fair Day 2026 is one you won’t want to miss. With free entry and all ages welcome, there’s simply no excuse to miss what promises to be a day of queer-filled festivity.

Grab your friends, your loved ones, and your furry companions too, and see you there (and make sure to come say hi to us at the Star Observer tent!)

15 February, 2026

Victoria Park, Corner of Parramatta and City Road, Sydney

Get more details HERE.