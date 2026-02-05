There’s some who might think the Progress Pride flag raising ceremony is no big deal. After all, our signature rainbow is in every shop window on Oxford Street, not to mention painted across basically everything during Pride.

But there was a time, up until 1984 in NSW to be exact, when homosexuality was a crime. When queerness was not a gift to celebrate, but a perversion to hide. When simply telling the world we exist was an offence for which we could be beaten and incarcerated — even killed.

But a courageous group did it anyway. At 10pm on June 24, 1978, a defiant group of LGBTQIA+ people and allies took to Oxford Street to march, in what would become Sydney’s first Mardi Gras.

Stop and take a moment to really appreciate their protest chant: “Out of the bars and into the streets”. It encouraged patrons of Oxford Street’s gay bars to leave the safety of the venues, and join the procession. Back then, being loudly and proudly gay in the streets was offensive enough to count as political protest chant — for which, 53 people were arrested.

It is only in light of this history that we can truly appreciate the significance of the Progress Pride Flag raising, to be held on the 13th of February at Sydney Town Hall from 5 to 6pm.

What a tremendous thing it would have been for the 78ers protesting on that street to see: one of Australia’s most iconic and esteemed civic buildings not just accept, but celebrate our community.

And what a tremendous thing it is for every LBGTQIA+ person today, the benefactors of their arduous fight, to honour them and celebrate this victory together. Join us as we honour the 78ers, and come together as a united community to see the Progress Pride flag raised over Town Hall, where it will soar until March 1.

Progress Pride Flag Raising

13 February 2026, 5pm

Sydney Town Hall, Sydney