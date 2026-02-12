There’s No Better Viewing Spot For The Iconic Mardi Gras Parade Than Glitter Club

Pride Guide
Lydia Jupp
February 12, 2026
Image: Supplied/Ash Penin

Are you ready for an evening that promises an absolutely unforgettable experience? Look no further than Glitter Club, the ultimate viewing experience for the 2026 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. 

Unfiltered and exceptional, you’ll be left absolutely awestruck and dancing well into the night, with non-stop music and flowing drinks. 

With the vantage point of the close-up views of the floats, immerse yourself in the most ideal position for luxurious viewing of the Parade.

Your ticket promises exclusive vantage points from a raised deck, dedicated bars, curated food, and private toilets. Indulge in delicious food and beverages, come mingle, and prepare for a night that promises to be absolutely nothing but euphoric. 

With headlining sets from DJ Dan Murphy and Estee Louder, you’ll be doing absolutely nothing but dancing the night away. With a dynamic tribute ‘Kath and Kim’ act featuring Carmen Geddit and Charisma Bell, and live entertainment from Enchanting Energy, King Kael, Rachel Dryden, Spice Princess and Via, this is sure to be an evening of non-stop movement and queer euphoria.

Custom-built for every queer person who has to be dragged out of the club when the lights come up, this completely immersive experience will make your 2026 Mardi Gras experience one you simply won’t ever forget. From the moment the first float rolls out to the last, you’ll be the envy of everyone on the ground, positioned above the crowds and amongst Sydney’s coolest festival-goers.

Grab all those you love the most, and come celebrate with your people in a space that promises to bring you nothing but pure joy and endless dancing. Bring your fiercest dance moves, your most jaw-dropping outfits, and prepare for an evening that you’ll be enraptured by from the moment the music starts to the second the final float draws away.

Glitter Club

28 February, 2026, 6:30 – 11:30pm

Taylor Square, Darlinghurst

Get more information about this event via Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

