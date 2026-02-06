ABC Announces Hosts & Crowd Reporters For Mardi Gras Parade 2026

The ABC has unveiled the on-air line-up set to guide viewers through this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade broadcast, promising a glitter-soaked night of celebration, storytelling and national connection when the event airs live later this month.

The broadcaster confirmed that drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer presenter Mon Schafter will return to co-host the parade coverage, joined by ABC News presenter Jeremy Fernandez and comedian Nath Valvo. The live broadcast will air on Saturday 28 February at 7.30pm, bringing the spectacle of Oxford Street to audiences across the country.

More than 12,000 participants are expected to light up Oxford Street in what remains one of the world’s largest LGBTQIA+ celebrations.

In addition to the main hosts, viewers can expect lively interviews from the crowd, with proud Noongar-Yamatji woman and LGBTQIA+ media personality Brooke Blurton, award-winning celebrity chef Anna Polyviou and newly out former AFL player Mitch Brown – who was Star Observer‘s November cover star, in his first interview with LGBTQIA+ media — taking on roaming reporting duties throughout the evening.

In a statement, the ABC says the broadcast will capture everything from the “glitz, glamour and glitter to powerful uplifting stories from the community,” reflecting the breadth of experiences that shape Mardi Gras each year.

Latifa Tee will also help soundtrack the celebration, hosting triple j’s Mardi Gras party and curating queer anthems inspired by this year’s Mardi Gras theme, ECSTATICA, to accompany the parade coverage.

Schafter said the annual broadcast holds a special place in their heart, describing the parade as “a celebration of community — its joy, power and resilience. It’s my favourite night of the year, and I can’t wait to get covered in glitter and be loud and proud.”

ABC Head of Arts, Music and Events Kath Earle said the national broadcast aims to bring the energy of Mardi Gras to audiences wherever they are.

“Through our live coverage on ABC TV and ABC iview, Australians across the country can come together to experience the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of our LGBTQIA+ community,” she said. “We are proud to support the queer community and are committed to sharing their stories and voices across all our platforms.”

Alongside the live parade broadcast, audiences will also find a range of LGBTQIA+ programming already available to stream on ABC iview.

The Mardi Gras Parade will be aired on Saturday 28 February at 7:30pm, on ABC TV and ABC iview.