Royal Commission Hears Fears From Jewish LGBTQIA+ Mardi Gras Marchers

The Royal Commission Into Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion has heard emotional testimony from LGBTQIA+ members of Sydney’s Jewish community, including a gay man who said he faced more hostility after converting to Judaism than when he came out.

The inquiry was told some Jewish participants feared for their safety during this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras parade amid tensions surrounding the war in Gaza and ongoing debate over the inclusion of Jewish groups.

The hearings come after months of controversy surrounding Jewish participation at Mardi Gras, including public debate over whether groups linked to Zionist organisations should march in the annual LGBTQIA+ celebration.

Royal Commission hears emotional Mardi Gras testimony

The Royal Commission heard from a man identified only as Benjamin F, who marched with Jewish LGBTQIA+ organisation Dayenu during the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

The group had initially withdrawn from the event over safety concerns before later reversing the decision and participating in the march along Oxford Street. Pride In Protest later had their float withdrawn from participating in the march over comments made on social media about the group.

Benjamin became emotional while recounting the experience.

“I was scared for my life,” he said. “It was a real and genuine fear.

“Once we were walking up Oxford St, it was probably one of the scariest moments of my life in terms of safety.”

He told the inquiry there were supporters in the crowd, but also people yelling hostile comments towards the group.

“There was support on the way up, but in addition to that, I had people shout out to me… and collectively to the group that we were genocide supporters.”

“I heard someone look straight into my face as I was walking up and said, ‘your government is f–ked up, Free Palestine’.”

“I believe it was done directly to intimidate and to scare and to, try and force us into submission.”

Benjamin also reflected on his personal journey, telling the commission he had grown up Christian and was widely supported when he came out as gay.

However, he said converting to Judaism brought a level of prejudice he had never previously experienced.

“I’ve lost friends, lifelong friends and companions who’ve abandoned me,” Benjamin said between sobs.

“The level of hatred that I felt towards myself and those around me has been profound. I feel alone, there’s times you’ve had life-long friendships that have disintegrated.”

“It’s lonely. It seems that I can’t talk about being Jewish or Jewish issues or things relating to Judaism without someone needing to refer that back to Israel.”

The Royal Commission was established following growing concerns around anti-Semitism and social cohesion in Australia after the 2025 Bondi attack and rising tensions linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Hearings are continuing this week.