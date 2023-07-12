Dayenu: Sydney’s Jewish LGBT Community Support Group

Image: Dayenu Facebook - Toby Evans

Dayenu is a Sydney-based Jewish LGBTQI support group.

It was founded in 1999 as a coalition of local lesbian and gay Jewish groups, in order to enter a float in the 2000 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Dayenu Means ‘Enough’

Dayenu is a Hebrew word that loosely translates to mean “enough”. 

According to the group’s website, “we use [Dayenu] to capture our reaction to the ignorance, denial, narrow-mindedness and mistreatment that has constantly vexed Jewish gays and lesbians and their families.”

“We work to nourish the ongoing conversation across the whole spectrum of religious observance, from Secular to Reform and Orthodox – as well as valuing the vital contributions that sexuality and gender diversity bring to society.”

Run by volunteers, Dayenu facilitates social events, provides outreach and support, and advocates for Jewish Queer people living in Sydney, as well as their partners, friends, and families.

Annual Mardi Gras Shabbat Dinner

Speaking of social events, the group organises events throughout the year.

These include pub nights, movie festivals, bowling, trivia, a newly created book club, and Shabbat dinners. 

There is also an annual Mardi Gras Shabbat Dinner.

Dayenu is a great way “to meet new people and socialise with other likeminded LGBTQ+ Jews.”

All are welcome, whether you’re Jewish, Queer, or neither.

If you would like to join, visit their website.

dayenu.org.au

