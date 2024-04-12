Qtopia Welcomes 78ers At Private Event

Community News Community Spotlight Community-opinion Features National News New South Wales News News Opinion Photos Soapbox
Robyn Kennedy
April 12, 2024
Qtopia Welcomes 78ers At Private Event
Image: Members of First Mardi Gras at the QTopia viewing. Photos: James McKinney.

— by 78er Robyn Kennedy

On 9 April 2024, Qtopia Sydney hosted a private viewing for members of the 78er organisation First Mardi Gras.

Along with around forty other members and guests, I braved the wet weather to view the exhibits at the museum at the old Darlinghurst Police Station, and hear about next steps for the museum.

The museum in Forbes St now also houses the Loading Dock Theatre, and the former Sub Station is now in use as a small performance space.

Meanwhile the former Toilet Block will soon boast “adult themes” – reflecting its former use – and there are plans to incorporate the old Courts at Taylor Square as well.

Seeing new museum “emotional” moment for 78ers

It was emotional at times as 78ers reflected on their own horrific experiences at the former Darlinghurst Police Station, and remembered friends and lovers lost to AIDS.

Many memories and emotions were triggered by the confronting starkness of the exhibit recreating Ward 17 South at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Photo: James McKinney.

But 78ers are nothing if not resilient, and it wasn’t long before speeches were replaced with spontaneous renditions of the Gay Liberation Quire anthems. We came together to sing “Sex and Vice” (sung to the tune of Edelweiss) and “Thank you Lord for Gay Liberation.”

I was particularly pleased to see the pink and black triangles permanently embedded into the foyer flooring. Both triangles were used in Nazi concentration camps – pink for suspected homosexual men and black for suspected lesbians, gypsies and other “undesirables.”

The triangles have been used as motifs by our community for decades and were adopted by First Mardi Gras as our logo on establishment in 2017.

Photo: James McKinney.

Reclaiming symbols of hate as our pride

It is part of our strength as a community that we reclaim the abusive terms and symbols of hate and use them with pride.

We took back “poofter, dyke, faggot, queer” and all the other ugly names and said, “Yes, I am. So what?”.

We took ownership of the pink and black triangles and wore them as badges of honour – not shame.

And now we have taken over the old Darlinghurst Police Station, so that it can no longer be a place to haunt our memories but a place to celebrate them and our proud and diverse history as a community.

Like many other 78ers present, I was impressed by how far the Museum has come in such a short period of time. I look forward to its future, not just as a museum but as a centre for LGBTQI+ arts and culture in Australia.

Photo: James McKinney.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Rainbow Families’ Annual LGBTQ+ Specific Seminar, ‘Making Rainbow Families.’
April 12, 2024 | Contributor

Rainbow Families’ Annual LGBTQ+ Specific Seminar, ‘Making Rainbow Families.’
Features Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
One-Night-Only Anniversary Production Of The Laramie Project
April 12, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

One-Night-Only Anniversary Production Of The Laramie Project
Features Stage Sydney What's on
She Survived! Fundraising Campaign Launched To Restore Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert Bus
April 12, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

She Survived! Fundraising Campaign Launched To Restore Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert Bus
National News News South Australia
JK Rowling “Won’t Forgive” Trans Allyship From ‘Harry Potter’ Stars
April 12, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

JK Rowling “Won’t Forgive” Trans Allyship From ‘Harry Potter’ Stars
Celebrity International News
John Cena Shares Stories Of Protecting His Gay Brother When They Were Kids
April 12, 2024 | Christine Lai

John Cena Shares Stories Of Protecting His Gay Brother When They Were Kids
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
OJ Simpson’s Dad Reportedly Had History As Gay Drag Queen
April 12, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

OJ Simpson’s Dad Reportedly Had History As Gay Drag Queen
Celebrity National News News Sport