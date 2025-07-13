Homophobic Slur Lands West Coast Eagles Player A Four Match Ban

West Coast Eagles player Jack Graham has received a four match ban over the use of a homophobic slur during a recent game.

The ban was implemented after Graham self reported the incident to The West Coast Eagles following a recent match.

Graham has publicly apologised over the use of the “highly offensive” homophobic slur.

Jack Graham suspended for four weeks over homophobic slur

Jack Graham has admitted to using a homophobic slur during a round 17 match between the West Coast Eagles and the Great Western Sydney in Perth this month.

Graham self reported his use of the word to the AFL who in turn reported it to the AFL integrity unit.

Taking into consideration the fact that Graham self reported the incident the decision was made to issue him with a four match sanction, ruling him out of this weekends game against Adelaide.

“I am very remorseful for the word I used and know such language has no place in our community or our game,” Graham said in a statement released by the West Coast Eagles.

“I have offered my unreserved apology to the Giants player and Greater Western Sydney and would also like to publicly apologise for my comment” he continued.

“What I said does not reflect my values or our club values. I made a mistake and need to be better and will prove that through my actions going forward.”

Whilst he expressed disappointment in Graham West Coast Eagles CEO Don Pyke committed to providing support and education following the incident.

“The word Jack used is completely unacceptable and does not align with societal and Club values,” he said.

“Jack understands the harmful effects comments like these can have on others and he has been honest in addressing this matter.”

“Jack personally called AFL CEO Andrew Dillon to apologise and has taken full responsibility and accepted the sanction that has been handed down.”

“In addition, our playing groups will continue education around their role in respect and responsibility in the game” he concluded.