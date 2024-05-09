Australia’s First Official Rainbow Pickleball Tournament Held in Sydney

Last month, Sydney Inner West Pickleball Club hosted Australia’s first official Rainbow Pickleball Tournament at Auburn Basketball Centre, bringing together LGBTQI+ pickleball players and allies.

The Rainbow Tournament, held April 7, attracted 80 pickleball players from across Sydney and beyond.

All twelve courts were needed to accommodate the enthusiastic players, with the tournament running from 8.30am until 4.00pm. Medals were awarded for men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles.

Sydney Inner West Pickleball Club, who hosted the tournament, is a community organisation run by volunteers.

The club hosts players of all skill levels and supports equal rights for all, regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender, or religion. In 2023, they launched Australia’s first dedicated games for the LGBTIQ+ community.

What is pickleball?

It combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, using a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. Pickleball is played on a hard surface either indoors or outdoors and is suitable for players of all ages and skill levels.

The rules are simple, making it an easy sport to take up – it’s actually one of the fastest growing sports in Australia.

Sydney Rainbow Pickleball games are held every Sunday from 12 noon in Glebe.

For information on how to join the Rainbow games go to: [email protected]

All photos: Boyd Pakcharoen