Queer Communities Rally Against Violence & Antisemitism In Wake Of Bondi Mass Shooting

Queer organisations and advocates across the country have sent an outpouring of love and solidarity to the Jewish community in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack on Sunday evening.

As of Monday afternoon, at least 16 people dead and more than 40 are injured.

NSW-based community health organisation ACON said that they shared in the grief and loss felt by so many across the country.

“We send our deepest condolences to members of the Jewish community, including many who are part of the LGBTQ+ community,” they wrote on social media.

“Today, we are thinking of the families and friends who have lost loved ones. We wish people who are injured a speedy recovery. Our spirits are lifted by the courage of emergency personnel, first responders and bystanders.

“Our communities know about hate and terror. Yesterday’s events oppose the values we have spent decades fighting for – inclusion, respect, acceptance and welcome. We will continue to work so that Australia is a society that celebrates every part of our rich diversity and where everyone is safe.”

Similarly, Thorne Harbour sent their condolences to those who had lost loved ones or been impacted by the shooting, and encouraged those needing support to reach out to either themselves or Victorian-based, LGBTQIA+ peer-driven support service Switchboard.

“This violence is a direct attack on the values we stand for,” they said. “We stand in solidarity with Jewish Australians, and affirm that all communities in Australia deserve to live safely, with dignity and wellbeing.”

Organisers from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said they “stand in grief with the victims, their loved ones, and the wider community.”

“Our love and solidarity are with the Jewish community. We stand against antisemitism, racism, and all forms of hate- hate and violence have no place in our world; care, compassion, community, and infinite love do.”

“A future where everyone is safe and free”

Victorian Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities, Joe Ball, posted a candlelit photo of himself in a rainbow kippah, accompanied by the caption, “Hate must never extinguish the light. May their memory be a blessing.”

The Trans Justice Project wrote that they were horrified by the terror attack, and offered their deepest sympathies to the victims, their families, and communities.

“Everyone deserves safety and freedom from hatred and violence,” the organisation wrote.

“We commend the people who took immediate action to prevent further tragedy, including emergency responders, and everyday people like Ahmed al Ahmed, an ordinary fruit shop owner who showed extraordinary bravery.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community during this painful time. We reject antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate. Everyone must now unite to create a future where everyone is safe and free.”

Artist and performer Milo Hartill said that their heart was with the Jewish community, especially those in Bondi, and encouraged people not to fall for misinformation.

“This is not an opportunity to wave your March for Australia flag and commandeer death to make racist comments about people who are Muslim,” she said.

“Keep your thoughts with the families and please don’t allow this to wrongly radicalise you or those around you.”

Member for Sydney, Alex Greenwich, shared his condolences and said he would work to support tighter gun laws in the state.

“Sadly, laws alone can’t stop all hate — but love can go a long way. So today, and every day, let’s show love and solidarity with our Jewish friends, family, neighbours, co-workers, and the entire community.”

Meanwhile, Jewish singer-songwriter Troye Sivan said that his heart was broken by the attacks.

“Thinking tonight of the victims and their families, the Bondi and wider Sydney communities, and for every Jewish person in this country,” he said. “This is not who we are as Australians. Sending so much love to all.

Community gathering in Hyde Park

First Nations-led organising space in so-called Sydney, The Blak Caucus, are holding a gathering to condemn racism and violence on Bidiagal, Birrabirragal, and Gadigal lands, scheduled for 5:30 on Monday evening at Hyde Park.

“As Indigenous people we hold a responsibility to safe guard, nurture and send love,” said Bundjalung woman and organiser, Vanessa Turnbull Roberts.

“It’s who we are, who we have all been. This shooting took place on a land that was not the first time to have this happen. Truth, our heart, all know this.”

Wiradjuri organiser Ethan Lyons told Star Observer that the horrors witnessed at Bondi yesterday stood in “violent contradiction” to long-held First Nations traditions of protocol, collective care, accountability, and healing.

“This attack, which targeted a Jewish gathering, was an act of terror and extreme violence. We are also clear-eyed about what too often follows events like this in Australia- deflection, scapegoating, and increased racism directed at Muslim and brown communities. Racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and hatred in all its forms are not solution to violence; they are part of the same sickness.

“Violence does not just harm people; it disrupts the currents that move through place and community. That is why this gathering is important, to confront that.”

Calls have also gone out across the nation to donate blood, especially those with O-type blood.

Help and support is available. Don’t hesitate to reach out