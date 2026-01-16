How To Have The Best Midsumma Ever: Star Observer’s 2026 Must-See Picks

There are LGBTQIA+ festivals, and then there’s Midsumma Festival — a sprawling, defiant, joyfully queer takeover of Melbourne. Every January and February, Midsumma reminds us what queer culture looks like when it’s allowed to breathe: messy, political, hilarious, tender, furious, flirtatious, communal.

In 2026, our visibility matters more than ever. As anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric grows louder here and globally, simply being happy together right now is an act of resistance. Turning up is political. Dancing is political. Laughing, mourning, flirting, loving, storytelling — all of it counts.

But it’s a joy to do it, and Midsumma remains one of the best times of the year to be queer in Australia – full bloody stop.

Whether you’re a Type A planner or a vibes-only ball of spontaneity, it might be handy to know Star Observer’s Editor picks for the 10 events that will help you have the absolute best Midsumma ever. So here you go!

Midsumma 2026 – Star Observer’s Editor Picks

Carnival – 18 January

Truly the heart of Midsumma! Carnival is where the community gathers in all its glorious contradictions: leathermen and fairy wings, sober crews and day-drunk dancers, chosen families sprawled across picnic rugs. It’s big, joyous, political, sweaty and profoundly Melbourne. If you only do one thing this Midsumma, make it Carnival — then stay longer than you planned.

Queer Playwriting Award Showcase – 19 January

This showcase is a reminder that queer futures are being written right now. Bold, risky, often funny and sometimes devastating, the Queer Playwriting Award Showcase gives audiences a first look at new work from emerging and established queer writers. You won’t just see theatre — you’ll see the next decade of queer storytelling taking shape.

AIDS Memorial Garden Tour – 23 January

Midsumma isn’t only about celebration. The AIDS Memorial Garden Tour offers a moment of collective remembrance, grounding the festival in history, loss and survival. It’s quiet, moving and deeply necessary — a chance to honour those we lost, reflect on what was fought for, and acknowledge the shoulders we’re standing on.

Black, Fat and F**gy by Milo Hartill – 4-5 February

Unmissable, unapologetic, and utterly magnetic. Black, Fat and F**gy is (Melbourne Star Observer’s January cover star!) Milo Hartill at their most powerful. BFF dismantles respectability politics with humour, vulnerability and a ‘give ’em hell’ attitude.

Hartill commands the stage with majestic confidence, as someone who knows exactly who they are. Their insightful, razor-sharp wit almost dares you to look away — but tbh they are so stunning and talented, you won’t want to anyway.

Pride March – 1 February

There’s something electric about Pride March that never dulls. Thousands moving together through the streets, banners held high, chants rolling forward, joy and anger coexisting in the same breath.

In a moment when trans rights and access to healthcare is being taken away and anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric is increasing, the Pride March remains both a celebration and a protest. It’s a sorely needed statement right now: we are still here, and we’re not bloody going anywhere.

Midsumma Matters – Queer Joy – 31 January

Joy isn’t always frivolous; it can actually be strategic. Midsumma Matters — Queer Joy centres exactly that idea, creating space for reflection, conversation and connection around what it means to pursue joy in hostile times.

Expect warmth, thoughtfulness and considerations and ideas that linger with you long after you leave the room.

Hot and Steamy – 25 January

Hot and Steamy has built a reputation for turning the temperature up — musically, stylistically, and culturally – and now it’s travelling south to shower Melbourne with tropical queer joy.

A fierce celebration of LGBTQ+ excellence, inclusivity, and unapologetic queerness, this is a party that understands joy as a form of power. With Kween Kong headlining the event, it’s going to be one for the books: dress like you mean it.

Afterglow – 30 January

Intimate, emotionally rich and quietly radical, Afterglow explores honesty, vulnerability and what it means to open up — to others and to yourself.

It’s a reminder that not all Midsumma highlights are loud; some glow softly, and make you think about your own relationships and how you express love.

HOUSE OF DIESEL x THH – VOGUE NIGHT – 7 February

High-energy, high-fashion, high-impact. The House of Diesel x THH Vogue Night is ballroom brilliance at full throttle, celebrating movement, competition and chosen family.

Whether you’re walking, watching or screaming from the sidelines, the room will crackle with talent and attitude. And all in collaboration with the legends at Thorne Harbour Health 💖

All-Star Pride Drag Bingo – 23 January

Pure chaos in the best possible way, All-Star Pride Drag Bingo is loud, silly, sharp and joy-soaked.

Expect cackling laughter, outrageous prizes and hosts who know exactly how to work a room.

Midsumma’s program is massive this year, and there’s a huge, diverse array of wild and wonderful events to try out that will undoubtedly be excellent. This list was, in fact, next to impossible to whittle down to just ten! (So we’ll be posting our weekly picks over the coming weeks, too.)

But however you do your Midsumma, make sure you throw yourself into it — because visibility, connection and queer joy are not guaranteed, but they’re sure as hell worth showing up for. Pace yourself, sure. But say yes more often than no.

We’ll see you out there 💖

Chloe Sargeant

— Star Observer Managing Editor