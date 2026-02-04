2026 Gifts Us Yet Another Glorious Midsumma Night’s Dream

By the time the last glittering shows took their bows, Midsumma Festival 2026 had once again done something quietly radical: it carved out time and space for queer joy, creativity and community, and insisted — gently but firmly — that our lives, stories and celebrations matter.

Spanning 22 days across Melbourne and regional Victoria, this year’s festival unfolded at a moment when LGBTQIA+ communities are facing renewed hostility, with trans and gender-diverse people in particular bearing the brunt of political and cultural backlash.

Against that backdrop, Midsumma did what it has always done best. It brought people together. It made room for joy. And it reminded us that while queer culture could always survive, it thrives in the light.

Carnival once again set the tone, transforming Alexandra Gardens into a sprawling, all-ages celebration of queer life. Families picnicked on the grass, friends reconnected under rainbow flags, community organisations filled the park with important messages, and the chatter of vivacious conversation never stopped throughout a day both exuberant and grounding. (Make sure to check out Star Observer‘s incredible Carnival photo gallery to see if we snapped you!)

The other bookend, the iconic Pride March, returned to St Kilda, drawing tens of thousands to Fitzroy Street. It was a powerful reminder of the strength found in collective visibility, as community groups, sporting clubs, activists, elders and first-time marchers moved together through the streets. Some danced, some protested, some simply walked — all asserting presence in a public space that, for one day, belonged entirely to us.

Across the broader program, 2026 delivered a rich season of work, from large-scale events to intimate performances and exhibitions. Theatre, cabaret, music, visual art and community gatherings sat side by side, reflecting the festival’s ongoing commitment to queer art of every type and persuasion.

Many works leaned into deeply personal storytelling, while others embraced satire, spectacle or collective joy — often blurring those lines in ways that feel distinctly, comfortingly queer.

The festival also continued to extend beyond the inner city, with events held across suburban and regional venues, reinforcing Midsumma’s role as a statewide celebration rather than a single-postcode moment.

Midsumma Festival CEO Karen Bryant told Star Observer the season was a landmark moment for the festival.

“Midsumma Festival 2026 was an extraordinary celebration of queer arts, creativity, courage and community, and I couldn’t be prouder of what our artists, audiences, partners and supporters created together,” Bryant said.

“Across 22 days, more than 230 events unfolded in over 100 venues across Melbourne and regional Victoria, with the Midsumma Presents program and its theme of Time and Place at the heart of this year’s artistic ambition.

“We showcased bold new works, ambitious commissions and deeply personal stories that spoke to the richness and diversity of LGBTQIA+ lives. We celebrated artists at every stage of their practice, welcomed new audiences into our spaces, and experienced moments of joy, reflection, protest and connection right across the state.”

The festival will close with Victoria’s Pride Street Party this weekend, once again transforming Fitzroy into a jubilant, multi-stage celebration of queer culture; a reminder that while festivals end, community doesn’t.

Looking ahead, Bryant said the focus remains firmly on the future. “We’re excited to continue growing Midsumma as a platform for daring, artist-led work, to deepen partnerships, expand access and inclusion, and to keep championing queer voices that shape culture, challenge ideas and imagine our collective futures.”

In a year where simply being visible can feel like an act of defiance, Midsumma offered something vital: space to remember that queer joy is not frivolous — it is essential.