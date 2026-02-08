Midsumma Organisers Condemn Graffiti And Vandalism Ahead Of Victoria’s Pride Street Party

Midsumma Organisers have responded to vandalism targeting Victoria’s Pride Street Party in Fitzroy and Collingwood overnight.

The graffiti contained a series of messages protesting against the event, Midsumma itself, police involvement in Pride and more.

Deputy CEO of Midsumma Festival, Felicity Mcintosh said the vandalism “caused distress, financial impact and unnecessary harm.”

Victoria’s Pride Street Party is one of the highlights of the Midsumma calendar every year, however this morning business owners preparing to celebrate with the community were shocked to discover protestors had targeted the event.

Shopfronts, homes and infrastructure in the streets around Smith St and Gertrude St were littered with a range of protest materials.

Signs had been plastered on windows and slogans sprayed across business and private property that included “No Pride on Stolen Land,” “No Pride In Pinkwashing” “No Police at Pride,” “Fuck Colonial Pride,” “Boycott Midsumma and “Kill the Australian in your head” the organisation reported.

“Early this morning, a small group of individuals vandalised inclusive businesses and private property across Fitzroy and Collingwood ahead of Victoria’s Pride Street Party, the finale event of Midsumma Festival” the organisation said in a statement.

“The vandalism required a significant early-morning clean-up by local residents, traders, and Midsumma staff and volunteers, many of whom were already preparing to welcome tens of thousands of LGBTQIA+ community members and allies” they reported.

Felicity Mcintosh, Deputy CEO of Midsumma Festival expressed her disappointment and condemned the actions of protestors.

“Victoria’s Pride is the single biggest trading day of the year for many small, independently run local businesses who actively support and welcome our communities. It is deeply disappointing that they, along with local residents, were targeted in this way” she said

“This was not peaceful protest. It was vandalism that caused distress, financial impact and unnecessary harm to people who live and work in the neighbourhood and who support Pride year after year.”

“Midsumma believes in respectful dialogue, even when conversations are difficult. Targeting homes and businesses overnight does not advance those conversations.”

“Victoria’s Pride Street Party will proceed as planned today, celebrating LGBTQIA+ community, creativity and collective pride. That is what Pride has always been about.”

As promised the event did go ahead with thousands hitting the streets for the iconic celebrations as Midsumma shared images of an energised crowd, likely unaware of the scenes that littered the streets just hours before their arrival.

The event follows a successful pride march last weekend as thousands marched in solidarity, despite a small group of protestors targeting the event.

Promises for Pride Funding in 2027

Earlier in the day Minister for Equality Vicki Ward and Minister for Mental Health Ingrid Stitt, who both visited the event, pledged that if re-elected the Allan government will continue to fund the event, which they said is “designed, delivered and funded by the Labor Government.”

“Equality is not negotiable in Victoria which is why only a Labor Government will fund Pride Street Party if re-elected – a popular celebration of our LGBTIQA+ communities” Minister for Equality Vicki Ward said in a statement.

The festivities on the day included a range of local talent featuring, Mo’Ju, Thandi Phoenix, Umbra Moon, Kevin Silvester, Armana Khan, Dyan Tai and Ben Graetz. They were also joined by host Samuel Gaskin and a performance fro Cle Morgan, runner-up on The Voice, 2025.

