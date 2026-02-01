Thousands Take To The Streets For Midsumma Pride March

Crowds have flocked to the streets of Melbourne to celebrate the annual Midsumma pride march today.

Fitzroy Street became a sea of rainbows as thousands marched in a show of unity.

From 10:30am crowds of community groups, individuals and supporters gathered as they prepared to march to Catani Gardens to relax for the afternoon.

Another successful Midsumma Pride March

Once again Dykes on Bikes kicked off the Midsumma March with the opening lap before the march was lead by Rainbow Mob.

Amongst the many groups marching was also the 78er’s and many other community groups including the likes of, Thorne Harbour Health, JOY FM, Vic Bears, Melbourne Front Runners and many many more.

Organisers of the march and festival took to Instagram to share images of the day and to thank the important volunteers who have helped shape the march and the festival.

“Thank you to our 300 volunteers who support the festival with their time and passion. Without our volunteers, Midsumma would not exist” they wrote.

“Thank you also to our staff, board, partners, donors and patrons who work year-round to bring this festival to life.”

Social media was flooded with rainbow posts as people shared their joyful images from the day.

Joining the crowd of supporters was Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan who shared her message of support for the community online.

“Pride is about being able to live your life openly” she wrote. “Loving who you love. Being who you are – without fear or apology. It began because too many Victorians were denied that freedom. Because dignity had to be fought for.”

“Today, we march with pride – and with purpose. And if hatred is finding a new voice elsewhere, it will never find a home here. To anyone who has been made to feel different just because of who you are: you will always belong in our Victoria.”

Celebrating our LGBTQIA+ communities, including those across medical research and health. Proud to march in the #Midsumma festival in Melbourne today🌈 pic.twitter.com/v1RmKwTfA1 — Baker Institute (@BakerResearchAu) February 1, 2026

Also spotted in the crowds on the day was bisexual icon Mitch Brown.

Brown, who famously came out as the first male AFL player to identify as bisexual or gay in the league’s 129-year history, was seen marching in the crowd and posing for photos joyfully on the day.

Protestors disrupt NAB marchers

While the day seemed to go off without a hitch, a small group of protestors claim to have disrupted a contint of the march.

On X (Twitter) the group Trans Queer Solidarity Naarm / Melbourne claimed they halted the NAB marchers.

“This morning at corporate Midsumma pride, a small autonomous group of queers temporary halted the ‘national australia bank (NAB) contingent in protest” they wrote.