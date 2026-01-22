Thorne Harbour Health Appoints Chad Hughes As New CEO

Thorne Harbour Health has announced the appointment of Chad Hughes as its next Chief Executive Officer, following a national recruitment process after the organisation’s longtime leader Simon Ruth stepped down last year.

Hughes brings more than 25 years’ experience in global and community health, with a career spanning public health programs focused on HIV, drug and alcohol harm reduction, and LGBTIQA+ health. He has worked internationally and has served on numerous boards and advisory committees, including Thorne Harbour Health’s Board of Directors from 2014 to 2020.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Hughes said the organisation’s history and community-led focus were central to his decision to take on the role.

“Thorne Harbour Health has an incredible history of leading the community response to HIV and expanding that legacy to meet the broader and evolving health needs of our communities,” Hughes said.

“It is truly an honour to step into the role of CEO. I look forward to working alongside our communities, partners, and staff to advance the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people and people living with HIV.”

The appointment follows the departure of former CEO Simon Ruth, who stepped down from the role in October last year. After Ruth’s departure, former Director of Services (2014–2018) Kent Burgess returned to the organisation to serve as interim CEO while the board undertook a recruitment process.

Thorne Harbour Health President Janet Jukes OAM acknowledged Burgess’s role in guiding the organisation through a particularly busy period.

“The Board of Directors is extremely grateful to Kent Burgess for seamlessly stepping into the role of Interim CEO during one of the busiest periods of the year, including Feast Festival, World AIDS Day, and the current Midsumma season,” Jukes said.

Jukes said Hughes’ appointment came at a pivotal moment for the organisation as it continues to deliver services and advocate for LGBTIQA+ communities and people living with HIV.

“We are excited to welcome Chad as our next CEO. He brings significant leadership experience at a pivotal moment for Thorne Harbour Health, as we safeguard the hard-fought gains won through decades of community advocacy and continue to push for progress and innovation in community-led healthcare,” she said.

Hughes is set to officially commence in the role at the end of February 2026.