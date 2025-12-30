MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: HOUSE OF DIESEL x THH – VOGUE NIGHT

Pump up the pride at Midsumma and sashay into a world of fierce performance as the House of Diesel takes over Miscellania on 7 February, lifting ballroom culture to full voltage.

In partnership with Thorne Harbour Health, this is a celebration of BIPOC trans and queer excellence, packed with ballroom battles, dazzling performances and a stacked DJ lineup.

With prizes and many other goodies up for grabs, House of Diesel x THH promises a jawdropping night of pure voguing energy. “We are super excited to be part of Midsumma Festival 2026 alongside Thorne Harbour Health, with whom we’ve worked closely in the past,” says House Mother JULAI Diesel. “It’s a blessing and deeply fulfilling to cultivate space for our Ballroom community and extend that space to everyone who shows up and supports us.”

Naarm’s newest ballroom family has already carved out its place, bringing heart, slick style and non-stop energy. “We were family before the house name even came about. We walked into balls as a family, but the kids still had to battle each other as 007s,” JULAI told Star Observer last year.

Their name draws from fashion brand Diesel, chosen for its raw, sexy energy. Built on Samoan culture and values, the House’s strength lies in heart and versatility on stage and across Naarm nightlife.

An electric lineup of DJs — including Syrus, Dashe, Cuddles, Bebecito, Aaliya Salem, Brina and Tavonga — will keep the party going and the floor spinning till 3am. With cash prizes bringing extra heat, this year’s categories are: VIRGIN/BEGINNER PERFORMANCE for the freshest faces, sell the fantasy in SEX SIREN, leave everything on the floor in OTA PERFORMANCE, or bring

your style to the front with BEST DRESSED.

All categories are come as you are, inviting newcomers and seasoned performers to step up, strut their stuff and pose their statement. “Our events align strongly with this year’s theme, ‘Time & Place’, because community is at the core of everything we do. We DIESELs understand we are in a position to act as a vessel when holding space for BIPOC Trans and Queer voices like our own,” JULAI says. House of Diesel’s mission goes beyond the stage. “If not now, then when? And if not us, then who?” JULAI asks.

With every unforgettable function they hold, the House wants their community to walk away feeling seen, liberated, and c*nty. PUMP IT.

HOUSE OF DIESEL x THH – VOGUE NIGHT

7 February 2026 | 9pm – 3am

Miscellania, Melbourne