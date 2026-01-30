Midsumma 2026: Star Observer’s Must-See Picks For Week 3

There’s such a glorious queer electricity that hums through Melbourne during Midsumma Festival, ain’t there?

The third week of the festival arrives with that same glorious magic: artists finding their stride, audiences finding each other, and entire streets quietly transforming into spaces where reckless gay abandon isn’t just welcomed, it feels like these places were created specifically for it.

Across galleries, theatres, libraries, dance floors and open-air parades, this stretch of the festival reminds us that Midsumma isn’t one thing — it’s protest and party, reflection and riot, softness and spectacle, all woven together by community.

Whether you’re craving a night of art-house cinema, a sweaty pulsing dance floor, or a moment of cultural connection that stays with you long after the lights come up, this week offers something worth leaving the house for.

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens – 29 January – 1 February

This musical is a memorial and celebration — a chorus of voices honouring lives, love and resilience. Born from the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, this brand new production fuses Bill Russell’s original free verse poetry and Janet Hood’s musical score with new choreography by Jesse Matthews.

It’s theatre that acknowledges the grief experienced during and after the AIDS epidemic, while still making space for hope, and it resonates long after the final note fades.

MQFF Presents: Midsumma Movies – 31 January – 1 February

For those who like their queer culture served in the glow of a cinema screen, this curated program from Melbourne Queer Film Festival is a gentle but powerful entry point into the week.

Expect a mix of international stand-outs and local gems — films that move from tender to triumphant, funny to furious, sometimes within the same scene. It’s the kind of lineup that will undoubtedly sparks those deeply enjoyable post-screening dinner conversations that last hours.

GARABARI by Joel Bray Dance – 30 – 31 January

This is one of those performances people talk about for years afterwards. Wiradjuri dancer and choreographer Joel Bray invites audiences into a deeply personal exploration of Aboriginal culture, identity and ancestry through movement that is both delicate and devastatingly precise.

GARABARI is immersive, emotional and unflinchingly honest — a rare chance to witness storytelling that feels as much like ceremony as it does performance.

Gay Stuff Market – 31 January

Part treasure hunt, part social gathering, the Gay Stuff Market is where art, fashion, craft and community collide. Stalls brim with handmade jewellery, prints, clothing and curios that feel like they were created specifically for queers, and specifically to find you.

It’s also one of the best ways to while away an entire afternoon, drifting between conversations and discovering the small businesses that keep queer culture vibrant year-round.

Amplio Rocks: Deaf Club Dance Party – 31 January

Amplio Rocks! isn’t just a dance party — it’s an invitation to experience music and movement in a way that centres accessibility and inclusion.

With vibrating floors, visual beats and an atmosphere that pulses with shared energy, the night proves that celebration doesn’t have to be loud to be electric. It’s pure freedom on the dance floor.

Blak & Fabulous – 31 January

A showcase of First Nations queer excellence, Blak & Fabulous is unapologetically bold, blending performance, music and storytelling into an evening that radiates pride and power.

It’s joyful, defiant and deeply communal — the kind of event where the applause feels less like politeness and more like solidarity.

Midsumma Pride March – 1 February

The week culminates in the unmistakable spectacle of the Midsumma Pride March — thousands of people stepping onto the street together, banners raised, glitter catching sunlight, cheers echoing down the boulevard. It’s protest history and present-day celebration rolled into one moving, living procession.

Whether you’re marching or watching from the sidelines, it remains one of the most powerful reminders of why festivals like Midsumma matter: visibility, solidarity and the simple, radical act of showing up as yourself.

Library Up Late x Creative Acts – 5 February

Libraries after dark carry a particular kind of enchantment, and this collaboration leans all the way into it. Think live performance, visual art and unexpected moments tucked between bookshelves and reading rooms.

Library Up Late x Creative Acts is intimate, experimental and quietly joyful — a reminder that queer creativity doesn’t always need a stage; sometimes it just needs a little space and a curious audience.