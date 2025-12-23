MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Amplio Rocks! Deaf Club and Dance Party

Get ready to feel the music — literally. Amplio Rocks! Deaf Club and Dance Party is set to rock you out of your socks when it makes its way back to Melbourne — but with a twist.

As a new initiative this year, attendees of this event will be able to use Amplio, a new app specifically designed for those who are d/Deaf or Hard of Hearing. This pumping party showdown comes alive with bold visuals such as music videos, sign-and-dance-along moments, giant onscreen lyrics, and choreography you can follow without missing a beat.

Centre stage is the star attraction, featuring a vibrating dancefloor, so partygoers can ride every thump, pulse and drop.

Leading the spectacle is acclaimed Deaf author and artist Asphyxia, who’ll crack open behind-the-scenes secrets of visual music, turning tech magic and rhythm into something you can see and feel. You may even leave inspired to host your own d/Deaf-friendly rave.

So whether you’re quick on your feet or always on beat, this is a night for you to enjoy an exciting musical journey and immerse yourself into this pulsing sensation. Come sign your heart out and show off your best moves. It’s inclusive, high-voltage and guaranteed to leave you buzzing long after the floor stops vibrating.

Amplio Rocks! Deaf Club and Dance Party

31 January 2026 | 6:30-7:30pm (Deaf Club continues till 10pm) Meat Market – Cobblestone Pavillion, North Melbourne