MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Gay Stuff Market

For those who love a good thrift and market wander, this is the perfect Saturday for you. Grab your biggest tote and get ready to shop queer-made treasures till you drop, because Gay Stuff Market is officially back for Pride season.

Celebrating nearly a decade of queer creativity at Midsumma, this much-loved bazaar brings together a lively mix of local queer and allied artists, makers and style icons.

Dive into the city’s finest queer work, offering everything you’ve been hunting for and plenty you didn’t even know you were missing. Expect wall art to light up your space, comfy-chic streetwear, cheeky ceramics and fibre art, plus quirky zines, queer fantasy reads and an entire spread of unique, handcrafted pieces that feel made with intention and care.

From handmade jewellery to plants and homewares, every corner of the Victorian Pride Centre’s gorgeous foyer will be buzzing with talented vendors and stalls worth slowing down for.

So step right up and come get some Super Gay Stuff™! Whether you’re looking for your next statement piece, a thoughtful gift, or a trinket with a personal touch, this market offers plenty that you can’t find scrolling.

Support local, support queer, and leave with something worth showing off — and undoubtedly you.

Gay Stuff Market

31 January 2026, 12-4pm

Victoria Pride Centre – The Forum, St Kilda