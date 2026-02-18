Victorian Pride Centre Receives $1 Million Gov’t Funding Boost After Security Concerns

The Victorian Pride Centre has welcomed a $1 million Federal Government commitment over four years to strengthen safety and security at its St Kilda headquarters, following a series of targeted incidents and rising concerns within Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Announced at the Centre on February 18, the $250k per year in added funding will be delivered through the Proceeds of Crime Fund under the Proceeds of Crime Act, and will support security upgrades aimed at protecting Australia’s first purpose-built home for LGBTIQA+ communities.

Federal MP Josh Burns addressed attendees, alongside Victorian Pride Centre’s CEO Paul Horwell, and MPs Ged Kearney, Julian Hill, and Sarah Witty, outlining the government’s commitment to ensuring LGBTQIA+ community spaces remain safe and sustainable.

Speaking at the press conference, local MP Josh Burns said he wished the funding had not been necessary.

“I wish this announcement wasn’t necessary, and I wish that this place was able to be accessed without fear or favour by the incredible community that it means so much to,” he said.

“What we know time and time again is that people have had to take steps in order just to participate and to be a part of the community events that happen here, and just for being who they are, and that’s not good enough.”

Burns said it “shouldn’t be up to the community to fund the security required to keep people safe”, noting that the Pride Centre had been forced to divert resources into safety measures.

Asked what message he had for LGBTQIA+ Victorians feeling unsafe, Burns told Star Observer: “I think that the queer community has a right to feel safe, and especially when you’re walking into a place that’s for the queer community to celebrate the incredible aspects of what makes up the queer community and the queer people in Australia and in Melbourne.

“So it’s not acceptable that people have been targeted for who they are… We just want people to be able to celebrate who they are safely and in this magnificent facility and right here in the heart of St Kilda.”

Horwell detailed a range of incidents that have prompted the upgrades.

“We’ve had a lot of people come to the centre throwing insults through different doors. Or we’ve had people protesting outside for things like Drag Storytime, as well as break ins,” he said.

“This funding really does help us build infrastructure that we need, upgrade things like CCTV, make sure we’ve got decent controls around the centre to make sure that everyone feels secure here.”

Harwell said 14 charitable organisations operate from the building, delivering services across sexual health, mental health and broader community support.

“We’re here to do good work… and we really want to make sure that people come to work and have a secure building to work in, and also just celebrate the fact that we’re a great community,” he said.

“No one should feel unsafe for being who they are,” said Witty in a press release. “By directing proceeds of crime into practical security upgrades and training, we are strengthening protections for a community that deserves to gather, celebrate and access support with confidence.

The funding is expected to ease financial pressure on the Centre and its tenants, while strengthening safety measures in and around the facility.

About the Victorian Pride Centre

Opened in July 2021 in St Kilda, the Victorian Pride Centre is Australia’s first purpose-built not-for-profit hub for LGBTIQA+ communities. Designed as both a practical service hub and a symbolic home for queer Victorians, the building houses a diverse range of organisations working across advocacy, media, health and community support.

Resident organisations include Switchboard Victoria, Minus18 and Thorne Harbour Health, as well as media outlets like Star Observer and JOY Media.

Positioned on Fitzroy Street, the Centre has become a focal point for community events, forums and cultural gatherings, serving as a visible reminder of both the history and future of Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ communities.