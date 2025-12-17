Bobby Goldsmith Foundation CEO Nick Lawson Steps Down After 9 Years

Nick Lawson has announced he is stepping down as CEO and Company Secretary of the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation after nearly nine years leading the organisation, marking the end of a significant chapter for one of Australia’s most important HIV organisations.

The announcement was made on 17 December, with Bobby Goldsmith Foundation President Carla Treloar confirming Lawson’s departure and acknowledging the depth of his impact during his tenure. Lawson officially finished in the role on Friday 12 December, with Director of Client Services Mike Searle appointed as Acting CEO until further notice.

Lawson joined the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation following a career with international non-government organisations Médecins Sans Frontières and The Fred Hollows Foundation, bringing extensive experience in community-led health and humanitarian work.

Treloar said Lawson had made a lasting contribution to the organisation and the community it serves.

“Nick has had a profound impact on the mission Bobby Goldsmith Foundation proudly serves; standing by and supporting people living with HIV, which we have done for more than 40 years,” she said.

Under Lawson’s leadership, the Foundation reimagined its service offerings to meet growing needs in NDIS and aged care, alongside establishing a permanent presence in Western Sydney to better support emerging communities, as well as in Northern NSW and South Australia. Lawson also steered BGF through its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2024. He leaves behind what the Board described as a strong organisation with a high-calibre team in place.

Nick Lawson “very proud” of the work done at BGF

Reflecting on his time at the Foundation, Lawson said he was proud of the organisation’s work and its long-standing commitment to people living with HIV.

“I’m very proud of the service and support that BGF offers to some of the most marginalised members of Australian society. Our solidarity with all people living with HIV has been absolutely steadfast for more than 40 years, and I am honoured to have stood alongside, and worked with, our incredibly courageous family of clients as they have navigated the most extraordinary challenges,” he said.

“I am equally as proud to have worked with an amazing team, and all those who have given their time at BGF. The selflessness, proactivity, extra mile gone, integrity and love through which they make our clients’ lives that much better is truly humbling to observe.”

“BGF is now well geared to take its next very important steps, and it has the most amazing team to ensure our clients’ dignity will be, as always, at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

Professor Treloar thanked Lawson on behalf of the Board, adding: “On behalf of the Board, I thank Nick for his long years of service and wish him all the very best for the next chapter.”

For the LGBTQIA+ community and the many people supported by the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, Lawson leaves behind an enduring impact on an organisation doing vital work for our community.