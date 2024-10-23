Michael Kirby & Johan van Vloten Retire From Bobby Goldsmith Foundation After 22 Years

Celebrity Community Heroes Community News New South Wales News News South Australia
Naomi Lawrence
October 23, 2024
Michael Kirby & Johan van Vloten Retire From Bobby Goldsmith Foundation After 22 Years
Image: Image: BGF Youtube

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation has announced the retirement of Michael Kirby and Johan van Vloten as co-patrons after 22 years of dedicated service.

After the announcement at BGF’s recent, Red Ball Gala Auction, Kirby and Vloten were praised and fondly remembered for more than two decades of dedication to the prominent HIV awareness and support charity.

How Kirby and Vloten came to The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

Kirby and Vloten, who have been married for over fifty years, began their time at BGF in 2002 and never looked back.

When he first joined the HIV support organisation, one of the first things Kirby emphasised was the importance of staying grounded through their work with BGF, stating “my new association with BGF will ensure that, in my international work on HIV/AIDS, I keep my feet on the ground and always face practical daily realities.”

Kirby’s vast history of extensive work in advocating for human rights and HIV has promptly  elevated and held up BGF’s image. Despite his departure, Kirby’s passion and commitment has had- and continues to have a profound impact on both the BGF and those within the reach of the community.

Passing the torch down to fellow patrons at The BGF

Succeeding the role of patron to BGF is broadcaster, Hamish Macdonald, serving along with Ita Buttrose, media personality and former chair of ABC. The two, with great support from the former patrons, strive to  continue and uphold Kirby and Vloten’s legacy.

Reflecting on their dedicated time and efforts at The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

Looking back on their time as co-patrons to the HIV organisation, Kirby said “Johan and I have been very proud to serve as patrons. This is not a one-person effort, this is an effort of a community that has come together to deal with a very big challenge, a horrible challenge [but] to reach out and to give help and to give kindness.”

‘Good wishes’ for the future of BGF and HIV organisations

He went on to say of his time and BGF’s future, “40 years young, a continuing service and an inspiration amongst the [HIV] organisations of our community. But the time comes to give way to the new generations. We want to say good luck and good wishes.”

Nothing but gratitude from BGF’s CEO to the former patrons

Nick Lawson, CEO of BGF immensely thanked Kirby and Vloten for their decades spanning commitment, “[Their] unwavering support and tireless advocacy have been instrumental in shaping BGF into what it is today. We are so fortunate to have had their guidance over the years. I, for one, am thankful to have worked alongside them.”

The Bobby Goldsmith foundation is dedicated to Bobby Goldsmith, who was one of the first Australians to die of an AIDS-related illness. The not-for-profit organisation offers emotional, practical and financial support to those living with HIV in NSW and South Australia.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Abbie Jane: My Local Council’s Motion to Remove LGBTQIA+ Books Really Worries Me
October 23, 2024 | Abbie Jane

Abbie Jane: My Local Council’s Motion to Remove LGBTQIA+ Books Really Worries Me
Community-opinion News Opinion Soapbox
Australian Firefighters Calendar Returns For A Good Cause Abroad
October 23, 2024 | Michael James

Australian Firefighters Calendar Returns For A Good Cause Abroad
International National News News
Aus Catholic University Defends Free Speech After Anti-Gay, Anti-Abortion Graduation Speech
October 22, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

Aus Catholic University Defends Free Speech After Anti-Gay, Anti-Abortion Graduation Speech
National News News Victorian News
Claire’s Kitchen Will Be Closing For Good After Mardi Gras 2025
October 22, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Claire’s Kitchen Will Be Closing For Good After Mardi Gras 2025
Community Spotlight New South Wales News News
Construction Begins on New Progress Pride Flag Crosswalk in Darlinghurst
October 22, 2024 | Staff Writers

Construction Begins on New Progress Pride Flag Crosswalk in Darlinghurst
New South Wales News News
G Flip is Melbourne Fashion Week’s First-Ever Non-Binary Celeb Ambassador
October 22, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

G Flip is Melbourne Fashion Week’s First-Ever Non-Binary Celeb Ambassador
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Music News Victorian News