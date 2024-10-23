Michael Kirby & Johan van Vloten Retire From Bobby Goldsmith Foundation After 22 Years

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation has announced the retirement of Michael Kirby and Johan van Vloten as co-patrons after 22 years of dedicated service.

After the announcement at BGF’s recent, Red Ball Gala Auction, Kirby and Vloten were praised and fondly remembered for more than two decades of dedication to the prominent HIV awareness and support charity.

How Kirby and Vloten came to The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

Kirby and Vloten, who have been married for over fifty years, began their time at BGF in 2002 and never looked back.

When he first joined the HIV support organisation, one of the first things Kirby emphasised was the importance of staying grounded through their work with BGF, stating “my new association with BGF will ensure that, in my international work on HIV/AIDS, I keep my feet on the ground and always face practical daily realities.”

Kirby’s vast history of extensive work in advocating for human rights and HIV has promptly elevated and held up BGF’s image. Despite his departure, Kirby’s passion and commitment has had- and continues to have a profound impact on both the BGF and those within the reach of the community.

Passing the torch down to fellow patrons at The BGF

Succeeding the role of patron to BGF is broadcaster, Hamish Macdonald, serving along with Ita Buttrose, media personality and former chair of ABC. The two, with great support from the former patrons, strive to continue and uphold Kirby and Vloten’s legacy.

Reflecting on their dedicated time and efforts at The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation

Looking back on their time as co-patrons to the HIV organisation, Kirby said “Johan and I have been very proud to serve as patrons. This is not a one-person effort, this is an effort of a community that has come together to deal with a very big challenge, a horrible challenge [but] to reach out and to give help and to give kindness.”

‘Good wishes’ for the future of BGF and HIV organisations

He went on to say of his time and BGF’s future, “40 years young, a continuing service and an inspiration amongst the [HIV] organisations of our community. But the time comes to give way to the new generations. We want to say good luck and good wishes.”

Nothing but gratitude from BGF’s CEO to the former patrons

Nick Lawson, CEO of BGF immensely thanked Kirby and Vloten for their decades spanning commitment, “[Their] unwavering support and tireless advocacy have been instrumental in shaping BGF into what it is today. We are so fortunate to have had their guidance over the years. I, for one, am thankful to have worked alongside them.”

The Bobby Goldsmith foundation is dedicated to Bobby Goldsmith, who was one of the first Australians to die of an AIDS-related illness. The not-for-profit organisation offers emotional, practical and financial support to those living with HIV in NSW and South Australia.