Mark your calendars, because Thorne Harbour Health is inviting everyone to plunge into the wettest and wildest LGBTQIA+ pool party of the season, with Prahran Pool offering up waves of queer joy this Midsumma at Southside Queer Pool Party.

Whether you prefer lounging under the sun or drifting around on silly floats with a drink in hand, Southside has got you covered. On land, you will be able to shake your hips to summer bangers when DJ Butch Le Butch takes the stage, or be mesmerised by local drag legend Eliza Lot, who will heat up poolside with glamour and laughter.

For the active souls, Melbourne Surge Water Polo hosted by Bumpa Polo will run throughout the day, alongside a fun charity swim race between Thorne Harbour Health, Switchboard, the Victorian Pride Centre and LGBTIQA+ Commissioner’s Office — supported by the fabulous Glamourheads.

Between dives, you’ll find shady spots to cool off, relax and — of course — fill up with a free sausage sizzle. There’s simply nothing missing at this gorgeous summer extravaganza.

So put on your cutest bathing suit, slather on the 50+ SPF, and jump headfirst into waves of fun. Be quick, because this year’s Southside Queer Pool Festival is set to be a hot ticket.

Southside Queer Pool Party

25 January 2026 | 12-4:30pm

Prahran Aquatic Centre, Prahran