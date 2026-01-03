Black, Fat and F**gy

January 3, 2026
Image: Star of Black Fat and F**gy, Milo Hartil. Source: Supplied by Midsumma.

At the glorious intersection of queer, chunky, Black — and blessed with a voice that can absolutely floor the room — you’ll you’ll find Milo Hartill. Actor, performer, model, Instagram influencer, and vocal powerhouse, Hartill storms the stage in their cabaret show, ‘Black, Fat and F**gy’.

Fresh from Sydney, Milo dives into childhood stories from WA and tears through a setlist from Mousse T to Nina Simone. This diva spares no one, skewering influencer culture, theatre, and music scenes with wit as sharp as their casual glass-shattering high notes. And yes, they fully intend to sing the house DOWN boots.

Riotous, reflective and utterly joyous, Milo shows audiences the realities of being Black, fat and queer through a comedic lens and on their own terms. It’s all about finding the humour in being “a girl who straddles all the hottest minorities,” they tell us.

“We are here, we are real people, we want to be represented and be equal. And god are we fabulous.” Winner of Fringeworld 2025 Weekly Award, Hartill’s show, ‘Black, Fat and F**gy’. is a uniquely bold, queer fantasia of our times.

Milo is ready to party with their fellow BFFs, inviting audiences to hoot, holler, and dive into identity, queerness, and the art of living fabulously.

4-5 February 2026 | 8pm
Chapel Off Chapel – The Loft, Prahran

