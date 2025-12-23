MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Midsumma Matters — Queer Joy

Queer Joy is back with Midsumma Matters to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through shared stories of delight, defiance, and triumph told on our own terms.

Comedian Nelly Thomas hosts ten extraordinary storytellers through Midsumma’s theme, ‘Time & Place’, inviting reflection on the moments and spaces, past and present, that shape queer lives. It’s an afternoon for queer people and allies to be inspired, entertained, and reminded why pride matters, with stories that linger long after the lights go down.

The line-up is nothing short of spectacular. Comedian Joel Creasey and broadcaster Narelda Jacobs join Commissioner Ro Allen, sports trailblazer Bec Goddard, former Dykes on Bikes president T-Rex, drag diva Poly Filla, cabaret tornado Tina Del Twist, and award-winning storytellers Kirsty Webeck, Jay Wymarra, Quah Ee Ling, and more. Together, they showcase a rainbow tapestry of voices, talents, and perspectives.

Bring open ears, hearts and tissues. Queer Joy promises a space of laughter, celebration, and a powerful reminder of the resilience and creativity that defines our community. This unforgettable afternoon of stories told by us, for us, is guaranteed to leave you smiling, clapping, and carrying a little extra pride with you.

Midsumma Matters — Queer Joy

31 January 2026 | 2pm

Fed Square – The Edge, Melbourne CBD