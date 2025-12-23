MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Pride Tide Boat Party

Get ready to set sail, because Dragged To invites all aboard the decks of diversity — Pride Tide Boat Party has set its heading for Melbourne, and will make its return to the cool waters of Midsumma in 2026!

Hosted by 2Joocee, the Pride Tide Boat Party offers nothing less than a wavy ride of fun, summer vibes, and endless queer joy.

Charted, loaded and ready to rock, this boat offers live performances by show-stopping drag kings and queens, providing a day jam-packed with love and inclusion. Other exciting entertainment throughout the day include performances from Rose Quartz, Dilonce and Spencer Street, plus DJs Jason Conti, Eliza Lot and JXN Miles will be spinning awesome beats on the DJ pult.

The onboard bar and kitchen will provide you with everything from sultry cocktails to mouth-watering gourmet bites, making sure everyone’s bellies are full and you’ve got the energy to dance til the wee hours.

More than your typical boat party — it is a powerful ship navigating the cheerful waters of pride, inclusivity and togetherness. And with a sunset and the stunning Melbourne skyline as the background, this boat party is an event not to miss during this year’s Midsumma season.

Pride Tide Boat Party

24 January 2026 | 6:30 pm

Victoria Star Cruises, Dock 14 Central Pier, Docklands