MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: All-Star Pride Drag Bingo

Footscray’s All-Star Pride Drag Bingo is back and ready to blow the roof right off with its biggest edition yet. Expect rapid-fire bingo rounds, bold camp drag, cocktails that go down far too easily and prizes worth shouting about.

The weekly Footscray favourite already draws a crowd, but this Midsumma edition is set to ramp everything up with surprises, performances and the only dancefloor around that keeps spinning until 3am.

Pride of Our Footscray is the beating heart of Melbourne’s Inner West LGBTQIA+ family, a community-run queer space, shaped by locals who wanted somewhere real and welcoming to gather, party and perform. The bar shifts into a nightclub and performance hub, giving local drag queens, artists and

DJs a place to sharpen their craft and bring the room to life. All-Star Pride Bingo brings together four of Melbourne’s favourite queens in one super-sized night. HollyPop lifts the room with candy coated charm; Gloss serves polish and power with a look that catches the light from all angles; Rubi Taboo brings high-camp chaos that’ll keep you wheezing between bingo calls; and drag king Bruno Salsicce adds swagger and enough sleazy confidence to win over everyone in the room.

Balls drop at 7:30pm sharp, so grab your crew and claim your spot.

All-Star Pride Drag Bingo

23 January 2026 7pm Pride of Our Footscray Community Bar, Footscray