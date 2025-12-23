MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Hetslayer

Hetslayer is here to shake the room, with a powerful queer-trans punk energy you can feel in your ribs. Castlemaine Pride proudly brings their glorious noise to Midsumma to perform ‘Not My Problem’, the trio’s debut album packed with sharp riffs, queer joy and zero apologies.

The band describes themselves as “playing loud songs about trans lives, liberation and fighting the patriarchy that’s killing us all” — and this gig is their manifesto in full effect.

Recorded with the local LGBTQIA+ community, the album is an unforgettable, participatory celebration that centres visibility, resilience and collective pride. If you’re craving head-banging catharsis or a chaotic night where queer voices storm the stage, this is your scene. This all-ages, alcohol-free gig is packed with rowdy warmth, political noise, and the kind of punk that’s irresistible to dance (or thrash) along with.

Local mischief kicks off with Claire Spooner, followed by Paddock Bomb, before Hetslayer — Bec, Han and Alex — plug in to tear the roof off.

Bring your friends, your rage and maybe a few dollars for their cute merch. Hetslayer promises a noisy, full-throttle weekend, amplifying queer stories through music and infectious energy in a safe, inclusive space.

Hetslayer

31 January – 1 February 2026 | 10-11am

Table Records, Castlemaine