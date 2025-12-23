MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Goddess of Pop – A Tribute to Cher

Wander into this time machine and turn back time! Goddess of Pop – A Tribute to Cher is bringing their riveting show honouring the incomparable legacy of Cher to Naarm.

When she hasn’t been busy slaying on stage, rocking killer stage ‘fits and serving breath-taking vocals, Cher has through the years remained a steadfast ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and an all-round gay icon. From featuring drag queens in shows back in the 70s, to her admirable advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness, Cher’s impact on queer visibility across the world is incomparable.

Prepare to be thrown into a musical explosion of Cher’s biggest hits, as the all-Australian production mixes the Living Proof World Tour (2002–2005) and Here We Go Again Tour (2018–2020) alongside breath-taking visuals and stylish costumes, inspired by her most fearless fashion looks.

With a setlist custom built for anyone who has ever screamed the lyrics to ‘Believe’ in the car, or felt all their emotions at once belting out ‘After All’, Goddess of Pop reminds us that Cher still rules our pop music-loving hearts.

Gather your dearest and queerest to join this nostalgic time travel through Cher’s legendary music catalogue, when Goddess of Pop – a Tribute to Cher is ready to take you home.

Goddess of Pop – A Tribute to Cher

24 January 2026 | 8pm

Chapel off Chapel – The Chapel, Prahran