Cher Announces Two-Part Memoir

Cher will turn back time and tell her life’s story in a two-part memoir – because the entertainment icon has a life “too immense for only one book,” her publisher said.

The Grammy, Oscar and Emmy Award winning actress, singer and now-author announced the release date Wednesday (July 24) for her latest project, promising that her upcoming book will tell her life story “in intimate detail”.

The Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday 24 July to share the book cover of her upcoming memoir, featuring a 1966 black and white shot by Richard Avedon.

Set for a November 2024 release, Cher: The Memoir, Part One has fans breathless with excitement.

What to expect from Cher: The Memoir

Dey Street Books, who are publishing the memoir, say it will pull back the curtain on “the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar.”

“As a dyslexic child who dreamed of becoming famous, Cher was raised in often chaotic circumstances, surrounded by singers, actors, and a mother who inspired her in spite of their difficult relationship,” publisher Dey Street Books said in a statement.

“With her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.”

The first installment will chronicle her early childhood, as well as her marriage to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975, the musician and Palms Spring congressman who she formed Sonny & Cher with. Cher is set to open up about “the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart.”

Co-hosts of the Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and The Sonny and Cher Show, they had one child, Chaz Bono. Cher later had son Elijah Blue Allman with her second ex-husband, the late musician Greg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band.

Reactions to the announcement

Friends and fans of the Moonstruck star on Instagram and Twitter/X alike responded to the news enthusiastically, with many commenting on the fact that it’ll be spread across multiple parts.

Whoopi Goldberg was quick to comment, writing: “I can’t wait Cher, I’m excited & yes, please read the audiobook! It would be so great to hear your voice and feel your vibe in every word.”

Kevin M quipped: “I like that Cher’s response to Streisand’s memoir being the size of a dictionary is to make hers an encyclopedia.”

Hun-derrated continued: “Barbra Streisand: ‘I’m going to write the longest celebrity memoir ever.’ Cher: ‘Hold my drink.'”

While B Spears Promo offered: “Hope both of the music icons have their joint vacation someday.”

Mark Sundstrom advised his followers: “…just in case you were wondering what to get your gay friends for the holidays.”

Cher: The Memoir, Part One will be released on November 19. Part Two is set to follow in Spring 2025.