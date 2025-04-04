Dutton Faces Claims Pride Decorations Were Removed Before His Mental Health Org Visit

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has been accused of removing pride decorations prior to visiting a headspace in Western Melbourne on Wednesday.

An online source alleges Dutton’s team arrived shortly before his visit to headspace Melton, where they proceeded to “remove all queer flags and symbols”.

They also claim that Dutton refused to talk in front of a queer artwork, and was instead photographed standing in front of some underwater-themed decorations.

In a statement to Star Observer, a spokesperson for headspace confirmed that several items were removed from the table by the Opposition Leader’s team ahead of the media announcement, including a tall water jug and some flags.

They also confirmed that no posters, artworks or floor-standing flags were removed, nor was there any request to do so.

Images of the Melton offices found on the headspace site show rainbow and transgender flags stuck to the front desk, as well as two Aboriginal flags, which Dutton has also refused to stand in front of. It is unclear when this image was taken.

headspace actively endeavours to assist LGBTQIA+ young people through their work, providing specialised resources and support services.

The Melton centre has previously celebrated significant days on the LGBTQIA+ calendar, such as IDAHOBIT and Trans Day of Visibility, and are currently hosting a monthly music-listening group for Trans and Gender Diverse young people aged between 16 – 25.

During his visit, Dutton spoke to, and was photographed with, world-leading psychiatrist Professor Pat McGorry, former Australian of the Year, and inaugural Patron of headspace.

McGorry designed the headspace model in the early 2000’s, and has advocated for the wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ young people, warning in 2016 that the same-sex marriage plebiscite could cause significant distress.

McGorry was also a signatory of of Equality Australia’s recent letter calling on the Queensland Government to reverse its ban on hormone treatments for trans and gender diverse young people.

Dutton language and policies historically homophobic

Dutton was visiting headspace as part of his announcement that if elected, a Coalition government would dedicate $6.2 million to upgrade the organisation’s offices in Melton, forming part of the Coalition’s commitment to invest an additional $400 million to deliver a world-leading focus on youth mental health.

“As a former Health Minister who expanded headspace’s activities, I know the critical role that headspace plays for young Australians and their families who may be facing mental health challenges,” he said.

“This important investment builds on the Coalition’s proud record of strengthening the headspace network and will be an important investment in Melbourne’s west to ensure access to mental health support for young Australians.”

Dutton has a long history of voting against the advancements of LGBTQIA+ rights, and earlier this week spoke out against “woke” culture in Australian education systems.

“I support young Australians being able to think freely, being able to assess what’s before them and not being told and indoctrinated with something that is the agenda of others,” he said.

Last month, the Opposition leader faced backlash after using the phrase “limp-wrist”, a historically homophobic term, when discussing to Anthony Albanese’s response to China at an event in Sydney.

Peter Dutton’s office has not responded to Star Observer’s request for a statement.