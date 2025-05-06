Man Dressed As A Furry Violently Attacked In The Street In Adelaide

Footage has circulated online of a man dressed as a Furry being targeted in a violent attack in Adelaide over the weekend.

The man is seen being assulated by a group of three men as he is kicked in the head.

The attack was allegedly unprovoked with the men apparently assaulting him because he high-fived a child whilst in his costume.

Man dressed as Furry suffers vicious attack

Over the weekend as the election was in full swing Dennis Gunn was standing in the Rundle Mall in Adelaide.

The twenty year old was dressed in a Furry outfit and holding a sign that read “Vote 1 Furry Party” as he greeted and waved as people passing by.

However moments later footage captured three men approaching him with one delivering a flying kick to his head as another two started punching him.

“We were just there spreading positivity”

Following the attack Gunn spoke with 7News describing his actions as simply “spreading positivity” before he was attacked.

“We were just there, street performing, dressed up in costume, interacting with the public and just taking photos with people. We were just there spreading positivity,” he said.

“Thirty seconds before the assault, I was with a young family, taking photos, and the next thing I know someone is ripping the hair off my suit and trying to take the sign that I was holding and I’m getting punched.”

“I’ve had a few things yelled at me, but nothing like this before.”

The Furry group Ultraviolet posted online that the attackers had called him a paedophile during the incident.

“This was terrible” they wrote. “Also called us a pdf file [paedophile] because we were high-fiving a kid that came up to US.”

“Fuck the costume; if you get that mad at somebody you’ve never seen before for no reason to the point where you’d physically assault them, that’s disgusting”

“Dennis is alright just shaken up, pls send him some luv. We gonna get them got . Police already searching” they concluded.

Despite the violent attack Dennis appeared to come out of it relatively unharmed, informing the news outlet he had taken refuge in a nearby hairdresser until his attackers had dispersed.

South Australian Police have confirmed the incident and advised that it is currently being investigated.

“The victim, a 20-year-old man, was assaulted by three males in the Mall about 4pm on Saturday 3 May,” they said in a statement.

“The suspects left prior to police arrival.”

“The victim was assessed by paramedics but did not require medical treatment.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact South Australian police.