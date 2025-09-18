Adelaide’s Feast Festival Unveils Huge 2025 Program Celebrating 50 Years of LGBTQ+ Liberation

Adelaide’s premier celebration of queer arts and culture is back — and this year it’s bigger, bolder, and more powerful than ever! The 2025 Feast Festival, running from 1–23 November, will mark 50 years since South Australia became the first state in the country to decriminalise homosexuality, unveiling a massive line-up of 117 events across 67 venues.

The milestone 28th edition of the festival promises more than 1,500 artists, producers, volunteers and community members coming together across four weekends. With nearly 60 per cent more venues than last year and a 42 per cent increase in programming — including more than double the number of regional shows — this is Feast’s largest offering since 2013.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have created in delivering a program that marks a real

turning point for the growth of our organisation,” said Feast CEO Tish Naughton.

“Not only have we grown the number of events by over 40 per cent, but we have more free events, more regional reach and more venues than we’ve seen in years.

“At a time where society appears increasingly fractured and intolerant, Feast’s role in bringing together in a safe and joyful celebration of diversity and individuality is more important than ever.”

A Festival of Firsts and Premieres

Feast continues its tradition as a launchpad for new work, with around half the 2025 program made up of South Australian premieres, creative developments and works created specifically for the festival. Highlights include collaborations with local companies such as Vitalstatix, and Me, My Dad and the Holy Ghost — a new co-funded development with Adelaide Festival Centre’s inSPACE program.

The program is bursting with variety, ranging from writing workshops, slam poetry and murder mysteries to more offbeat offerings like erotic pottery, queer pétanque and Dungeons & Dragons nights.

LIBERATION: Honouring 50 Years

The Feast Festival theme for 2025, LIBERATION, recognises the 50th anniversary of South Australia decriminalising homosexuality — a landmark moment in Australia’s LGBTQIA+ history.

Naughton added that true liberation is ongoing, giving the example that while South Australia led the way on law reform in 1975, the state was behind the times on other LGBTQIA+ issues: like only abolishing the “gay panic” defence in 2020.

The theme will be explored through exhibitions, community forums, and Don’s Table, a one-night-only reimagining of the legendary 1997 Feast Festival dinner party Erotic Feast, which was hosted at former SA Premier Don Dunstan’s restaurant named Don’s Table. With only 40 seats available at in The Attic at The Kitchen, SkyCity on

November 5, the event will feature original Don’s Table chef Steven Cheng and salacious storytelling from prominent Adelaideans.

The festival artwork is by emerging South Australian artist Oscar Arrais, whose striking cover piece features a stitched megaphone made from repurposed materials. “For me, this piece is the megaphone I never had growing up, a declaration that I’m no longer

hiding. It’s my voice, my love, and my joy stitched into form,” said Arrais.

Feast Highlights

Picnic in the Park (22 November) : With free entry, the festival’s signature day-long celebration moves to Whitmore Square/Iparrityi with extended hours, shady trees, sealed paths, food trucks, markets, games, the beloved Feast Dog Show, and headline act Ukulele Death Squad.

Adelaide Queer Film Festival (13–16 November) : Hosted at The Piccadilly, North Adelaide, this year’s film program spans 10 features, retrospectives and shorts, including the Australian premiere of Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Tina Romero’s drag comedy-horror Queens of the Dead, Cannes Queer Palm winner The Little Sister, and the 40th anniversary screening of lesbian cinema classic Desert Hearts.

The Feast Hub (5–9 November): In its first year at Payinthi in Prospect, the Hub will feature cabaret, immersive art and variety shows, including Milo Hartill’s fearless Black, Fat and F**gy, and the return of the Feast Gayla hosted by AJ Lamarque. The Hub also features immersive visual art installations – including a life-sized, rideable pink pony, should any queers wish to live their best Chappell Roan-esque life – as well as ‘sensual movement and erotic pottery workshops.

“Bringing the Hub to Payinthi in Prospect lets us activate a true community meeting place,” said Naughton. “It’s a space where creativity, connection and culture can spill into the street – and it sets us up for future growth, including laneway activations.”

Music, Performance and Legacy

This year’s program also marks 10 years of Adelaide as a UNESCO City of Music, with standout events including a pre-show performance to State Opera’s Romeo & Juliet by baritone Morgan Pearse; excerpts from Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan presented by the Don Dunstan Foundation; and a powerhouse tribute to Celine Dion and the Bee Gees by Tarryn Stokes, Kate DeAraugo and Greg Gould.

Closing celebrations will include Queer Club at The Ed Castle — a night of queer-fronted bands honouring the venue’s historic LGBTQIA+ legacy.

The 2025 Feast Festival runs from 1–23 November. Full program details are available via feast.org.au.