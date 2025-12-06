Gay Porn Star Scott Finn Dies Aged 27

Gay porn performer Scott Finn, whose legal name was Rhett Douglas Messerly, has died at the age of 27.

His family made the announcement to the public online this week.

According to an online obituary, Messerly passed away on 23 November 2025. No cause of death has been made public.

Family and friends mourn Scott Finn

Before he became Scott Finn, Messerly grew up as a popular and lively teenager. He attended Weber High School, and was affectionately remembered by classmates as “the ‘goofball’ to his peers, the ‘handsome boy with nice muscles’ to all the girls.”

As a child and adolescent he was athletic and adventurous, enjoying football, baseball, trampoline tricks, climbing trees and even fiercely competitive card games with his siblings.

His family described him as a devoted outdoorsman and a gifted cook who loved “disk golf, fishing, camping, hiking, or anything to do with being outside.”

“For many of us, he was simply ‘Doug’,” his family wrote (his middle name), used by friends and loved ones. “He always had a way of bringing a smile and laughter to those who knew him. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his incredible capacity to help others” they wrote.

While many will recognise him for his work under the Scott Finn name, producing content for gay porn film productions and websites such as Active Duty and Next Door Studios, those who knew him privately knew a different side.

Professionally, Scott Finn had begun his adult-film career in 2018 and over the years appeared in multiple productions as well as curating a presence on OnlyFans. In more recent times, he appeared to be trying to move beyond adult entertainment, in 2024 he began posting on new social media accounts devoted to his culinary creations.

So I kind of can cook😅 follow me? pic.twitter.com/z5gsqD2Mt3 — Scott Finn (@ScottVxxx) November 23, 2022

His last public message came in June 2025, when he posted a selfie on X (formerly Twitter) and admitted that his divorce had made the previous year “a hard life.” Finn previously announced online in June 2022 that he was engaged.

Itss been a hard life the last year and a half with the devorce but im finally single again its been a while sence ive showed my fave so here you are pic.twitter.com/CNRxd0ehUx — Scott Finn (@ScottVxxx) June 18, 2025

To honour his memory, a funeral and viewing for family and friends was held on 4 December 2025 in North Ogden.

