Father-Son Duo Make OnlyFans Debut In Unusual Business Venture

Father and son duo Dean Byrne and Bray Byrne have broken the internet this week after revealing their controversial OnlyFans venture together.

The pair who have started appearing in each others Onlyfans content recently revealed they are a real life father and son duo.

Unsurprisingly many people are raising their eyebrows at this ethically ambiguous decision, however many are unsurprised with the constant flow of publicity stunts the platform has been generating recently.

Onlyfans stars reveal they are father and son

Homemade adult content creation is everywhere these days, the ease and accessibility of the platform has helped everyday people become huge stars in the adult industry and is even a platform many celebrities and reality TV stars are turning to.

41 year old Dean Byrne has been making his living on Onlyfans for some time now, generating a range of content and even working with the likes of famous creator Bonnie Blue.

However recently Dean Byrne has spoken out publicly after he made the decision to reveal that he is making content for Onlyfans with his 18 year old biological son.

After fans spotted Bray Byrne appearing in videos with Dean many questioned them on whether or not they were related.

Last week Dean revealed in a post online that they are indeed father and son.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son” he wrote.

“Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help.”

“Please show your support and please be kind.”

However after posting the revelation online, to a variety of very mixed responses, many jumped in to question the authenticity of his statement, with Dean making a follow up post to prove himself, including an a series of images of the pair.

“I’m getting a lot of messages saying that @BcBrne1 isn’t my son and it’s just a marketing technique,” he wrote.

“Well I guess I must have been playing the long game but here’s a few pics Yes I’m a daddy, and I kept it quiet as i didn’t want him to be part of this life but it’s his decision and I support him 100%” he finished.

However while the pair are appearing in content together, they are not actually creating the content with each other.

Content posted across both their channels shows the pair appearing in videos side by side where they are often flexing, making feet content or creating teaser content with other men in what appears to be “gay baiting” content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Makin (@iamb1gr0b)

It’s a technique that appears to have worked for Dean, with much of his content featuring him in short scenes on Instagram and X (Twitter) with other men in teasing and provocative clips, a style that Bray has followed on his own channels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Makin (@iamb1gr0b)

Despite much backlash and criticism against the two, their controversial technique seems to be landing them plenty of fans.

The pair both boast over 50,000 followers on each other Instagram accounts while the father Dean has over 700,000 followers on his X (Twitter) account, his son Bray has amassed over 100,000 followers on his account.

With so much attention on the pair they have also announced they are launching their “Daddy No Podcast” this week and they show no signs of stopping their lucrative venture.