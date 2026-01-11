Controversial Father-Son OnlyFans Duo Launch Awkward Podcast

OnlyFans father and son duo Dean Byrne and Bray Byrne have launched the first episode of their new podcast this week.

Billed as “the conversation you weren’t supposed to have with your dad ” the pairs first Youtube adventure came off a little awkward.

While the pair may have been aiming for edgy, it came off anything but.

Dean and Bray Byrne launch the ‘Daddy No’ podcast

When Onlyfans stars Dean and Bray Byrne revealed they were a real life father and son duo the pair sparked a wave of controversy online.

Despite the pair not creating any content directly with each other, they appear in each others videos creating a variety of different teaser content and a variety of “gay baiting” content together.

This revelation drew plenty of criticism and commentary online as social media posts blew up in response, with many criticising the pair and many laying doubt about the legitimacy of their claims.

Dean and Bray have even appeared in an interview with TMZ recently and now the pair have released their new podcast, Daddy No, this week.

While the pair attempted to cash in on their audience with a cheeky conversation, it came off feeling rather awkward for everyone watching.

What is supposed to appear as a one on one question session, comes off as more of a hostage situation as the pair stare down the camera and ask each other a range of questions as they largely avoid eye contact as they drop short stunted responses to each others questions.

In conversations that quite literally no-one would have with their father the pair discuss their body count, body hair, sex positions, how much they enjoy anal sex and modern dating.

Considering the criticism level at the pair for their social media content, the comments made about content on modern social media where amusing

“Everything you see on social media is fake. It’s not how it’s shown” they said.

However they did take the opportunity to address just why Dean was working with his son on this unconventional father-son project.

“The newspaper article went around saying Bray and I have OnlyFans accounts — and it’s true” he told their fans.

“I tried to put you off. I said, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea. I don’t want you doing anything you’ll regret” he continued.

“But you were adamant. And if you’re going to do it anyway, I may as well give you all the information I’ve got.”

Dean went on to argue that he wanted to help Bray stop himself from making some inevitable mistakes.

“I’d feel like a hypocrite telling you not to do something I do myself. There’s a lot of mistakes to make, and a lot of things you could regret.”

While the pair have drawn plenty of negative attention, their fan counts continue to rise, with the pair even appearing as models in an advertisement for an underwear brand together.

You can watch the full Youtube episode below.