Survivor 50 Teases Bisexual Icons In New Season With White Lotus Creator And OF Star

As US reality competition show Survivor celebrates twenty five years they are releasing a star studded season of former contestants.

Amongst those former players are two popular bisexual players, including creator of the popular series, The White Lotus and a five time player and OnlyFans star.

Mike White and Ozzy Lusth have appeared in the first look at the new season which has everyone talking.

Can these queer contestants win Survivor 50?

For over two decades Survivor has continued to be the most unique social experiment on reality television.

Up to twenty four contestants each season are divided into tribes and marooned on a tropical island where they must compete together to win challenges and ultimately vote each other out with the sole Survivor taking home the one million dollar prize.

Over the years the show has seen a variety of different contestants from all walks of life on the program, including the very first winner, Richard Hatch, an openly gay man who walked away with the first million dollar cheque.

Back in season eight the hit show started bringing returning players back for a second chance in the game and since then have tried a variety of returnee formats.

This has seen some players return up to four times for their shot at the top prize, now season 50 is giving another twenty players their second shot, including these iconic queer players.

Labelled Survivor 50: In The Hands Of Fans, the season has seen vote for twists and changes they do and don’t want to see in the game before it went into production. The latest preview of the season shows that the choices made by the fans could have a huge effect on the outcome of the game.

Mike White

Before The White Lotus was an international hit, screen writer Mike White had his shot on Survivor 37 David vs. Goliath.

Super fan White, who is openly bisexual, was a fast fan favourite as well as being a favourite amongst his cast mates.

So much so that he went on to place second in the season, scoring three of the jury votes to win the season, beaten by Nick Wilson who received seven votes and secured the win.

Mike previously appeared on The Amazing Race twice with his father, Mel White, an openly gay man and LGBTQIA+ rights activist.

Since finishing on Survivor Mike has seen huge success with The White Lotus, however has taken time out of his schedule working on the show to compete on Survivor again.

Appearing in the trailer for the upcoming season Mike says it “Feels a little like a high school reunion meets a massacre.”

Ozzy Lusth

Ozzy Lusth is by far one of the most loved, respected and often lusted after Survivor contestants.

He first appeared on Survivor all the way back in season 13, the controversial season where the tribes were divided by race to start the game.

Lusth quickly made a name for himself for both his good looks and also his survival skills and ultimately came runner up in this season.

He returned for season 16, Fans Vs Favourites, where he came ninth in place in the season that was ultimately won by Parvati Shallow.

Three years later he returned to compete in Season 23, Survivor: South Pacific, where he placed fourth.

In what appeared to be his final appearance Ozzy returned in 2017 to compete in season 34, Game Changers, ultimately being voted out early and placing 12th.

However outside of Survivor Ozzy began harnessing his fan base, turning to Onlyfans to supplement his income.

After amassing quite a following online Lusth made the announcement to his fans in 2022 that he was bisexual.

“And for my Republican Colleagues, and anyone else who matters, Yeah I’m Bisexual” he wrote on Twitter.

However Ozzy’s adult content outside of the show didn’t stop producers from picking up the phone and asking him to return again.

Ozzy is now set for his fifth attempt at the million dollar prize for season 50, marking twenty years since he first appeared.

The full list of contestants for season 50 are below.

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty (seasons 1, 8)

Colby Donaldson (seasons 2, 8, 20)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (seasons 10, 11, 20)

Cirie Fields (seasons 12, 16, 20, 34)

Ozzy Lusth (seasons 13, 16, 23, 34)

Benjamin “Coach” Wade (seasons 18, 20, 23)

Aubry Bracco (seasons 32, 34, 38)

Chrissy Hofbeck (season 35)

Christian Hubicki (season 37)

Angelina Keeley (season 37)

Mike White (season 37)

Rick Devens (season 38)

Jonathan Young (season 42)

Dee Valladares (season 45 winner)

Emily Flippen (season 45)

Quintavius “Q” Burdette (season 46)

Tiffany Nicole Ervin (season 46)

Charlie Davis (season 46)

Genevieve Mushaluk (season 47)

Kamilla Karthigesu (season 48)

Kyle Fraser (season 48 winner)

Joseph “Joe” Hunter (season 48)

Rizo “Rizgod” Velovic (season 49)

Savannah Louie (season 49)

Get your first look at Survivor Season 50 below, the new season airs on February 25, 2026.